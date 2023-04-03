Secret Invasion: Latest Marvel Series Drops Action-Packed Trailer

Who do you trust?

That's the main question after the official trailer for Marvel's latest Disney+ series, Secret Invasion.

The new series, set in the present-day MCU, Nick Fury learns of a covert invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls.

Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill, and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth.

Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.

Secret Invasion stars Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Charlayne Woodard, Killian Scott, and Samuel Adewunmi.

Also starring is Dermot Mulroney, Christopher McDonald, Katie Finneran, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, and Don Cheadle.

Yes, it's a stacked cast featuring some of the best stars on the big and small screen, so there's a lot of excitement for this new chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It will be fun having Jackson headlining a project focused on Nick Fury, and naturally, the trailer poses many questions.

There are calls for the Avengers to join the fight, but Fury realizes this mission must be carried out from the shadows.

How can he let the Avengers know? The whole world would know by that point, and then the Skrulls would go out of their way to enact their plan.

Secret Invasion was initially set to launch in the first quarter of the year, but Disney+ and Marvel are taking a more staggered approach to programming this year, and it makes sense.

As a result, Secret Invasion Season 1 will hit the air on June 21 around the globe, exclusively on Disney+.

Ali Selim directs the series and executive-produces, along with fellow executive producers Kevin Feige, Jonathan Schwartz, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Samuel L. Jackson, Ali Selim, Kyle Bradstreet, and Brian Tucker.

Kyle Bradstreet is also the head writer, and Jennifer L. Booth, Allana Williams, and Brant Englestein serve as co-executive producers.

Check out the trailer below.

