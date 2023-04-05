The Diplomat Trailer: Keri Russell Plays a U.S. Ambassador in Netflix Political Thriller

Are you ready for Keri Russell's big TV comeback?

Netflix on Wednesday unveiled the official trailer for The Diplomat, a new political thriller set to premiere on April 20.

"Kate Wyler (Keri Russell) is the new US Ambassador to the United Kingdom. She was supposed to go to Afghanistan," the logline teases.

"She's great in a crisis zone. In a historic home… less so. War is brewing on one continent and boiling over on another."

"Kate will have to diffuse international crises, forge strategic alliances in London, and adjust to her new place in the spotlight — all while trying to survive her marriage to fellow career diplomat and political star Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell).

The series comes from showrunner Debora Cahn (The West Wing, Homeland).

Netflix calls the series "a high-stakes, contemporary political drama about the transcendence and torture of long-term relationships, between countries and people."

The cast also includes David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear, and Ato Essandoh, with executive producers Debora Cahn, and Janice Williams.

Cahn previously opened up about the show in an interview with Tudum.

"The Diplomat is a show about the transcendence and torture of long-term relationships."

"It's hard to keep a relationship going, be it a marriage or a military alliance," Cahn adds.

"We change, the world changes, and yet we want these relationships to go on forever."

"It's a show about a bunch of good people doing their best to keep their global and personal partnerships intact without killing each other."

"In the world of diplomacy, you're dealing with a lot of rule-bound, protocol-driven behavior, but underneath all that, these are people who sweat, and spill coffee on their clothes, and forget the name of the person they're talking to."

"All of that is always bubbling under the grandeur and majesty of working with heads of state."

Check out the trailer below, and hit the comments with your thoughts on it!

