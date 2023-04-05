True Lies Season 1 Episode 6 Review: Working Vacation

The action on True Lies keeps improving, and the humor keeps me entertained, but something is still missing.

When a spy hunter started attacking the working Omega Sector retreat, Harry and Helen teamed up to stop him on True Lies Season 1 Episode 6.

Jann Issacs was a ruthless spy hunter, and only Gib matched him in intelligence and wit.

While I enjoy seeing Helen and Harry team up on various missions, I'm tired of seeing them argue week after week.

It feels very rinse and repeat to have them argue about similar issues, such as he doesn't include her on the mission or he hates that she changed something.

Harry: There is a way I do things!

Helen: Well, it’s not always the best way!

It's called marriage and letting your spouse in. Don't be a stick in the mud.

While I don't think Helen should have touched his lucky knife, accidents happen.

Harry sometimes acts like a teenager whining and wanting Gib to fix his marital problems. It's time to grow up.

Harry should have considered the consequences when Helen joined the team. He knew what might happen when he took her to Paris in True Lies Season 1 Episode 1.

Things were going to change. It was no longer going to be just him and his team.

They have to make room for Helen, too.

It's more than that to Helen, though. She wanted to do these "spy" missions with Harry since she had been left out of them for so long.

Harry claimed he wanted to save his marriage. He has to keep communicating and trying then.

Currently, the series has two things working for it -- the action scenes and the witty humor, especially from Gib and Luthor.

The motorcycle and car chases are the best, and it was fun watching Harry escape using his lucky knife.

The smoke and fire from the explosives looked real, whether it was CGI or filmed, as did the shoot-out. However, we have a shoot-out in almost every episode. It would be fun to see different weapons.

The taser was different, and so was the lucky knife.

Harry may be the lead guy on the team, but the rest of the group is more enjoyable to watch, except for maybe in action scenes.

Steve Howey excels in those action moments, but those scenes only take up a third of each episode, so they need to find a formula highlighting each character's strengths.

I'm unsure if this series has found its footing or not. I'm uncertain if it can live up to the movie or if remakes are overdone.

I want to like the series because it has potential, and combining action and comedy is a winning idea, but the drama factor gets too dramatic and repetitive each week.

Omar Miller, as Gib, is still the MVP of the series. He went toe to toe with Jann and didn't show fear. He matched Jann's taunt for taunt, but he wasn't giving up his friends without a fight.

He's always funny, but this was the first episode we learned more about him. He seemed gunshy about relationships, which might be because he has a first-row seat to Harry and Helen's drama or Luther and Maria's.

Gib: That’s awful, but I don’t know what to tell you, Harry. You’re the one who brought her into this thing.

Harry: I know. I was trying to save my marriage.

Gib: You this right there. That’s why I don’t mix work and relationships.

Apparently, the event planner, Eva, had a crush on Gib, but he was so dense he didn't realize it until she went out of her way to keep him and the rest of Omega Sector safe.

Gib needs someone who will value both his brain and his humor. They were so fun to watch; hopefully, we'll see more of them.

Luther and Maria kept bringing comic relief too. When the Tasker kids disappeared, Luther had to retrieve them without blowing their cover. Initially, it was easy to lure the kids with the promise of food.

However, that soon proved more difficult when they were being chased by men with guns. The Tasker kids thought Luther was merely a salesman, so they didn't understand the car chase or running the bad guys off the road. I'm unsure if they were scared or impressed.

Maria learned the actual salespeople weren't so bad, and they cared about her. This was Maria's first being in charge, and it was entertaining seeing her lead others to safety while not blowing her cover.

If the show is going to make it another season, the series needs to utilize the strengths of its supporting cast and let them shine more.

These episodes need more consistency and development. We barely know anything about the kids.

I had hoped we would have had some continuance from True Lies Season 1 Episode 5 about Dana's goals. Otherwise, what was the point?

Hopefully, we'll return to the episodes that the actors teased, have super guest stars, and were worth the wait.

Several shared that the second half of the season was better, and we're almost there.

Over to you, True Lies Fanatics. Whose side are you on in the ongoing Harry and Helen marital argument?

Did you find Gib and Eva enjoyable? Should she stick around? Comment below.

