Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 13 Episode 17

Did Frank manage to get on the right side of his friends?

On Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 17, he clashed with the Dream Team when one of the members was the focus of a departmental investigation.

Helping a Stalking Victim - Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 17

Meanwhile, Jamie and Danny teamed up to investigate a series of carjackings involving one of Danny's criminal informants.

Elsewhere, Eddie and her partner, Badilo, helped a woman being stalked by a man she met on a dating app.

Sid: There was a bit of a scuffle but we should let it blow over.
Garrett: If the press gets wind of this, it will blow up!
Sid: So don't let it!
Frank: What am I missing here? I feel like I don't have a high enough security clearance. Sid, you're talking out of both sides of your mouth. What's going on?

Eddie: So what happened, exactly? He showed up at a public coffee shop and did what, exactly?
Woman: Nothing, because I ran away.

