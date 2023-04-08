Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 13 Episode 17

Did Frank manage to get on the right side of his friends?

On Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 17, he clashed with the Dream Team when one of the members was the focus of a departmental investigation.

Meanwhile, Jamie and Danny teamed up to investigate a series of carjackings involving one of Danny's criminal informants.

Elsewhere, Eddie and her partner, Badilo, helped a woman being stalked by a man she met on a dating app.

Use the video above to watch Blue Bloods online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.