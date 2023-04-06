Watch Chicago PD Online: Season 10 Episode 18

What did the Beck family have planned for Chicago?

On Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 18, a tragic crime got the team closer than ever to unmasking their deadly ideology.

Getting His Love -tall - Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 17

As Ruzek progressed infiltrating the Becks, he realized he had to go the extra mile with Samantha and Richard.

Elsewhere, Voight set off on a mission that would help or hinder the operation.

Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 18 Quotes

Adam: See you later.
Makayla: OK, Dad.

I'm a cop, dumb dumb. I just saved your worthless life.

Ruzek

Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 18

Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 18 Photos

The Best Place -tall - Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 18
Boss Chair -tall - Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 18
Infiltrating the Becks - tall - Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 18
Focused Squad - Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 18
Studying and Pondering -tall - Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 18
Dirty Work with Dale - tall - Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 18
