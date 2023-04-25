Watch Fantasy Island Online: Season 2 Episode 11

Did Laura manage to find peace?

On Fantasy Island Season 2 Episode 11, the jilted bride arrived on the island after being stood up at the altar.

With a fantasy to feel better, the island worked some magic.

Meanwhile, Isla told Riby about the complicated past between her people and the Roarkes.

How did Elena react to the bombshell?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.