Watch Fantasy Island Online: Season 2 Episode 11

Did Laura manage to find peace?

On Fantasy Island Season 2 Episode 11, the jilted bride arrived on the island after being stood up at the altar.

With a fantasy to feel better, the island worked some magic.

Meanwhile, Isla told Riby about the complicated past between her people and the Roarkes.

How did Elena react to the bombshell?

Use the video above to watch Fantasy Island online right here via TV Fanatic.

Fantasy Island Season 2 Episode 11 Quotes

Elena: So what can the Island do for you, Laura?
Laura: Well, I’ve never felt more alone. Or unloved. So, my fantasy would be to feel loved. Completely.
Elena: I understand. Completely.

Ruby: Why does she keep ghosting me?
Elena: I don’t know, Ruby. But my advice? When someone shows you who they are, you believe them.

