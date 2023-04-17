Watch NCIS: Los Angeles Online: Season 14 Episode 17

at .

Did the team get all the answers to a cold case?

On NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 17,the team worked with the cold case homicide unit.

Tracking Murderer - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 17

The case involved a missing Navy petty officer.

Meanwhile, Kilbride and his son worked to rebuild their relationship, but it quickly became apparent there was too much past trauma.

Watch NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 17 Online

Use the video above to watch NCIS: Los Angeles online right here via TV Fanatic.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 17 Quotes

Kensi. Hey! We got a new case?
Fatima: Not exactly.
Deeks: So there's not a case.
Rountree: We do. It's just not new.

Kensi: Sweetie, I want Rosa to be safe too. But she cannot spend her life covered in bubble wrap.
Deeks: You're right. You're right. I thought we could just do a light to medium layer of packing peanuts.

