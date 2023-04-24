Watch NCIS: Los Angeles Online: Season 14 Episode 18

Did the NCIS Team find out the truth about who stabbed a close ally?

On NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 18, the team prepared for answers when his lab full of pesticides and insects was ransacked.

Tracking Murderer - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 17

Meanwhile, Kilbride offered Sam the interim operations manager position.

What did it entail?

Elsewhere, Rountree thought about his future.

Use the video above to watch NCIS: Los Angeles online right here via TV Fanatic.

Kensi: I'm talking about actual alone time, just you and me. Like romance. Do you even remember what that feels like?
Deeks: We don't need romance. We're married.

Deeks: And we're sure this girl's mother can be trusted?
Kensi: It's carpool, Deeks. It doesn't require a security clearance.

Considering Future - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 18
Looking Ahead - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 18
Unexpected Offer - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 18
A New Position -- Squatter - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 18
