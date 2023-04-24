Watch The Simpsons Online: Season 34 Episode 18

Did Homer go too far?

On The Simpsons Season 34 Episode 18, he disparaged a pop singer and faced the ire of her vindictive and highly organized fan army.

Meanwhile, Lisa continued to weigh up her options as she realized that her time at school was coming to an end.

Elsewhere, Marge had a wild plan to help her husband.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.