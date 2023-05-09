9-1-1 Exclusive Clip: The 118 Is In Danger!

The 118 is DOWN!

And it's not looking good. 9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 18 has the whole 118 in disarray and seemingly separated amidst a massive emergency that has Los Angeles in a state of chaos.

In this clip exclusive to TV Fanatic, we see Athena arrive on the scene, and she’s about to get some news she’s not prepared for.

You never know what you’ll get with a season finale.

It could be all sunshine and rainbows, or a massive overpass collapse could shut the freeway down!

On the 9-1-1 Season 6 finale, we’ll be getting the latter.

And as you’ll see in this clip, things are bad for our favorite crew.

The 118 is used to big-time rescues, but typically they do all the rescuing.

What happens when the roles are reversed, and they’re the ones in need of saving?

Bobby is MIA in the clip, and with Buck calling out Hen as acting captain, we’re worried about what’s happened to him because it doesn’t appear that anyone has eyes on him. At least not yet.

Athena is equally as worried when she realizes that Bobby is unaccounted for, but she also has a job to do.

And that includes herding up all the victims on the ground to safety.

And there appears to be an awful lot of them.

Buck is in full rescue mode, but Hen seems trapped in the ambulance, and there is no sign of Chimney, Eddie, or Ravi.

To say this hour is about to be anxiety-inducing seems like an understatement.

Aside from the overpass collapse, we should get to see the conclusion of many of the lingering storylines hanging out there as the season comes to a close.

It wouldn’t be a 9-1-1 finale without a peek into the personal lives of the first responders, but first, we need to get through this emergency! And this one may be their most difficult one yet.

It’s a good thing 9-1-1 was picked up for another season (albeit on ABC), so we can sleep comfortably knowing this won’t be the last time we see our beloved first responders.

Check out the exclusive clip above and hit us in the comments with all your thoughts and what you hope to see in the finale.

There are still a lot of storylines hanging out there, so there won’t be a minute wasted in this explosive hour.

