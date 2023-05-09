9-1-1 Shocker: Series Will Not Return to FOX; Season 7 to Air on ABC

Big news, 9-1-1 Fanatics.

The hit procedural drama has been renewed for Season 7... but it won't air on FOX.

As revealed Monday, the series will move over to the Disney-owned ABC for its next season, meaning the drama is wrapping up very soon on FOX.

"Thanks to the creative drive of Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, as well as the talented cast, 9-1-1 has been one of the most defining and original dramas on network television over the last six seasons and we are honored to bring it to the esteemed group of series on ABC," Disney Television Group president Craig Erwich says in a statement today.

"It's a privilege to keep 9-1-1 in the family with 20th Television producing, and we look forward to telling more heart-racing and uplifting stories about these beloved characters on our air."

"It has been an honor to be the founding network of 9-1-1 and we are grateful to Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, together with Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Ryan Guzman and the rest of the cast and crew, and 20th Television for delivering such an impactful series to Fox," Fox said in a statement obtained by Deadline.

"We wish them well after 9-1-1's final Fox season concludes."

While the news is a bombshell, Deadline hinted it could happen earlier this year.

Moving the show to ABC is a big move because the show will benefit from being on a network owned by Disney.

9-1-1 currently stars Angela Bassett as Athena Grant-Nash, Peter Krause as Station 118 captain Bobby Nash, Oliver Stark as firefighter Evan "Buck" Buckley, Aisha Hinds as firefighter/paramedic Henrietta "Hen" Wilson, Kenneth Choi as firefighter/paramedic Howie "Chimney" Han, and Jennifer Love Hewitt as 9-1-1 operator Maddie Buckley.

The series also stars Ryan Guzman as firefighter/paramedic Eddie Diaz, Corinne Massiah as May Grant, Marcanthonee Jon Reis as Harry Grant, and Gavin McHugh as Christopher Diaz.

FOX has confirmed 9-1-1: Lone Star will remain on the network for one more season.

The spinoff was a lock for renewal, and now, it's interesting to see how ABC's fall schedule will look with the addition of 9-1-1.

Tuesdays and Thursdays seem locked in with the Rookie and Grey's Anatomy franchises.

It's likely 9-1-1 will remain on Mondays in the fall, but it could mean that The Bachelor franchise will be moving an hour later.

9-1-1 continues Mondays at 8 p.m. on FOX... for now.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.