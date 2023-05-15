Based on a True Story Trailer: Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina Navigate Life's Big Questions While Searching for a Serial Killer

Peacock has been delivering quality series after quality series, and Based on a True Story is poised to be the streaming service's latest hit.

Peacock unveiled the full-length trailer during NBCU's Upfront Presentation at Radio City Music Hall on Monday.

The good news off the bat is that the series doesn't take itself too seriously.

Based on a True Story comes from Emmy Award-nominated creator, showrunner, executive producer, and writer Craig Rosenberg and Aggregate Films executive producers Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan.

It "follows a realtor, a former tennis star, and a plumber who seize a unique opportunity to capitalize on America's obsession with true crime," the logline teases.

Cuoco (The Flight Attendant) stars as 'Ava Bartlett,' alongside Chris Messina (Air) and Tom Bateman (Thirteen Lives).

The official trailer shows Ava and Nathan's attempts to find a serial killer.

It also zeroes in on the obsession with true crime in recent years, and Ava is very much well-versed in the genre.

Will that help or hinder her mission to get answers, or will it put her in the frame for a crime?

That's the big question posed by the trailer, and the good news is that the show looks very watchable.

Peacock will drop all eight episodes on June 8, so viewers will be able to get all the answers on day one.

"Over the last decade, a true crime phenomenon has swept over America," said Rosenberg in a statement.

"Podcasts, documentaries, fictional shows based on true stories – they dominate the culture," the statement continues.

"Murderers have become celebrities, and celebrities have become murderers, which inspired me to create this show."

"I became fascinated with the idea of a relatable married couple whose youthful dreams hadn't come to fruition and who saw the true crime tidal wave as an opportunity to change their lives and save their marriage."

"Our Los Angeles setting -- the city where everybody wants to be famous -- became a vivid backdrop to our story of fame, ambition, aspiration, and murder," Rosenberg added.

"Please sit back and join Ava and Nathan as they try to navigate the dangerous proposal they make."

The cast of Based on a True Story also includes Priscilla Quintana, Liana Liberato, Natalia Dyer, Alex Alomar Akpobome, Aisha Alfa, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, and Li Jun Li.

Check out the full-length trailer below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.