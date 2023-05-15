Based on a True Story Trailer: Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina Navigate Life's Big Questions While Searching for a Serial Killer

at .

Peacock has been delivering quality series after quality series, and Based on a True Story is poised to be the streaming service's latest hit.

Peacock unveiled the full-length trailer during NBCU's Upfront Presentation at Radio City Music Hall on Monday.

The good news off the bat is that the series doesn't take itself too seriously.

Shocking Scene on Based on a True Story

Based on a True Story comes from Emmy Award-nominated creator, showrunner, executive producer, and writer Craig Rosenberg and Aggregate Films executive producers Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan.

It "follows a realtor, a former tennis star, and a plumber who seize a unique opportunity to capitalize on America's obsession with true crime," the logline teases.

Based on a True Story Art

Cuoco (The Flight Attendant) stars as 'Ava Bartlett,' alongside Chris Messina (Air) and Tom Bateman (Thirteen Lives).  

The official trailer shows Ava and Nathan's attempts to find a serial killer.

It also zeroes in on the obsession with true crime in recent years, and Ava is very much well-versed in the genre.

Will that help or hinder her mission to get answers, or will it put her in the frame for a crime?

Kaley Cuoco for Peacock

That's the big question posed by the trailer, and the good news is that the show looks very watchable.

Peacock will drop all eight episodes on June 8, so viewers will be able to get all the answers on day one.

"Over the last decade, a true crime phenomenon has swept over America," said Rosenberg in a statement.

"Podcasts, documentaries, fictional shows based on true stories – they dominate the culture," the statement continues.

Cuoco and Messina for Peacock

"Murderers have become celebrities, and celebrities have become murderers, which inspired me to create this show."

"I became fascinated with the idea of a relatable married couple whose youthful dreams hadn't come to fruition and who saw the true crime tidal wave as an opportunity to change their lives and save their marriage."

"Our Los Angeles setting -- the city where everybody wants to be famous -- became a vivid backdrop to our story of fame, ambition, aspiration, and murder," Rosenberg added.

"Please sit back and join Ava and Nathan as they try to navigate the dangerous proposal they make."

Based on a True Story Cast

The cast of Based on a True Story also includes Priscilla Quintana, Liana Liberato, Natalia Dyer, Alex Alomar Akpobome, Aisha Alfa, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, and Li Jun Li.

Check out the full-length trailer below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

TV News

TV News Photos

What to Watch April 29, 2023
What to Watch April 22, 2023
What to Watch April 15, 2023
What to Watch April 8, 2023
What to Watch April 1, 2023
What to Watch February 25, 2023

TV News Videos

Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
  1. TV News
  2. Based on a True Story Trailer: Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina Navigate Life's Big Questions While Searching for a Serial Killer