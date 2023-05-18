Dawn: Lifetime Schedules Latest V.C. Andrews Limited Series, and the Cast is Perfection

V.C. Andrews' grip on Lifetime fans will intensify this summer with the debut of V.C. Andrews' Dawn.

The beloved author's Dawn Cutler series of novels inspired the limited series.

The movie series touches down Saturday, July 8 at 8/7c with new movies every Saturday evening through July 29.

Lifetime is the exclusive home for horrors and movies from the Andrews' impressive library, and the previous projects have resonated with the cabler's audience.

Each part of the new four-chapter limited series focuses on one of Andrews' Dawn Cutler novels, including Dawn, Secrets of the Morning, Twilight's Child, and Midnight Whispers, and delves into the dark and twisted histories of the Cutler, Booth and Longchamp families.

Brec Bassinger (Stargirl) takes on the title role of Dawn Longchamp and will be joined by Emmy winner Donna Mills (Nope) as Lillian Cutler.

Also starring in the new movie event are Joey McIntyre (New Kids on the Block) as Michael Sutton, Jesse Metcalfe (Desperate Housewives) as Ormand Longchamp, Khobe Clarke (Yellowjackets) as Jimmy Longchamp, and Emmy nominee Fran Drescher as Agnes Morris.

Additional cast includes Jason Cermak as Dawn's father Randolph Cutler; Miranda Frigon as Dawn's mother, Laura Jean Cutler, Megan Best as Dawn's teenage daughter Christie, as well as Elyse Maloway (The Magicians) and Dane Schioler (Prom Pact) as Dawn's siblings Clara Jean and Philip Cutler.

In addition, Corey Woods plays Dawn's boarding school roommate, Tricia, and Helena Marie plays Sally Longchamp, Dawn's adoptive mother.

If the above information on the series isn't enough to sell you on what's ahead, then take a look at the complete loglines for all four movies

Part 1: Dawn (Airing Saturday, July 8 at 8/7c)

Dawn follows the story of Dawn Longchamp (Bassinger), who after growing up in humble surroundings with a very hardworking family including her devoted father Ormand (Metcalfe) and older brother Jimmy (Clarke), suddenly has everything she loves ripped away from her.

After discovering the shocking truth about the people who raised her, she is thrust into a new family whose dark and twisted secrets change the course of her life forever.

As Dawn struggles to fit in, her wicked grandmother Lillian Cutler (Mills) rules her life with an iron fist and inflicts cruel punishments when Dawn does not follow her strict orders.

When Dawn finds herself entrenched in the mysteries surrounding the family, it becomes clear that a dark and inescapable curse looms over the Cutlers.

Part 2: Secrets of the Morning (Airing Saturday, July 15 at 8/7c)

After disturbing details of Dawn's (Bassinger) past are revealed, she finally has the upper hand with her grandmother Lilian (Mills) and orchestrates her move to New York City to attend the best performing arts school.

While residing in a boarding house run by headmistress and aging actress Agnes Morris (Drescher), Dawn still dreams about Jimmy and their anguished secrets. But when Michael Sutton (McIntyre) arrives---a new teacher and Broadway star, he sets his sights on Dawn.

Dawn falls under his seductive spell but when he suddenly disappears, Dawn is once again at the mercy of her grandmother's twisted schemes.

Part 3: Twilight's Child (Saturday, July 22 at 8/7c)

After being reunited with Jimmy, Dawn is finally free and blissfully happy as Mrs. Longchamp, a wife and mother to her beautiful baby girl, Christie.

When Dawn becomes the rightful owner of Cutler's Cove Hotel, she's able to turn the business around but can't seem to escape her grandmother presence and can feel her vengeance from the grave.

When Dawn discovers that her brother Philip is still obsessed with her, her spiteful sister Clara's rage explodes into violence, threatening Dawn's dream again.

Part 4: Midnight Whispers (Saturday, July 29 at 8/7c)

Though Dawn's daughter Christie (Best) has grown up in a loving home, Christie can feel the dark presence over her and soon is engulfed by a tragic family death.

As she looks for solace, she is further shocked to discover her Uncle Philip's secrets. Fleeing to New York City, she finds her real father and turns to Jimmy's stepbrother Gavin, who flees with her to The Meadows, the plantation where Christie was born….but The Meadows is blighted by its own dark secrets.

Will Christie finally unlock her families' troubled past and escape the curse that has haunted them for decades?

