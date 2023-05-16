Disney+ Sets Premiere Dates for Loki Season 2 & Hawkeye Spinoff Echo

Disney+ is dialing up the superhero fun in the final quarter of 2023.

The streaming service on Tuesday dropped the premiere dates for Loki Season 2 and Hawkeye spinoff Echo.

We'll start with Loki because fans have been waiting for fresh episodes since Loki Season 1 wrapped in July 2021.

The Tom Hiddleston Thor spinoff premieres Friday, October 6, 2023.

Episodes will roll out weekly.

Additional stars on Loki include Owen Wilson (as Mobius), Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Renslayer), Wunmi Mosaku (Hunter B-15), and Tara Strong (voicing Miss Minutes)

Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once) and Rafael Casal (Blindspotting) also star.

Meanwhile, Echo is set to touch down on the streaming service on November 29 and get this -- ALL episodes will be available on that date.

The move represents a shift in strategy because Disney+ has typically kept the Marvel shows to a weekly release.

It has helped create a weekly conversation surrounding the shows, but maybe Echo will take on a more self-contained nature that will work well as a binge.

Kevin Feige opened up about the decision at Disney upfronts.

"In Hawkeye, fans were first introduced to Maya Lopez, a character played by Alaqua Cox," Feige said, Deadline reports.

"She will return to get her revenge in Echo, a limited drama from an incredible team of indigenous writers, directors, and cast members."

"And in a first for us all episodes will drop on November 29," he added.

Echo stars Alaqua Cox as Maya, a deaf superhero with the talent to imitate any opponent's fighting style.

Maya must "face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward," according to the logline.

The series stars Vincent D'Onofrio (as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin), Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning, Graham Greene, and Zahn McClarnon.

What are your thoughts on the news?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.