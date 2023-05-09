Fanatic Feed: Never Have I Ever Trailer, Real Housewives of Miami Returns to Bravo, and More

Here is a wrap-up of all the news you need to know from Tuesday, May 9. 2023.

Netflix has dropped an extended look at Never Have I Ever Season 4, which is set to premiere June 8, 2023.

The trailer promises to put love at the forefront of the series, and we should probably expect many twists and turns.

The series stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, an overachieving high school student who has a short fuse that gets her into difficult situations.

The series also stars Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet, Lee Rodriguez, Ramona Young, and Jeff Garlin.

Check out the trailer below.

Meanwhile, Peacock's The Real Housewives of Miami is returning to its former home.

Bravo announced today that the veteran reality series will make its way back to Bravo with its sixth season.

The series initially launched on Bravo but was canceled after three seasons before getting a revival on Peacock several years later.

It's unclear whether there will be any changes in the move back to Bravo.

The reboot has been a massive success for Peacock, with many calling it the best entry in the franchise.

Also moving to Bravo exclusively ahead of a Peacock launch is Below Deck Down Under.

Elsewhere at Peacock, Yellowstone Season 5 will touch down on the streaming service on May 25.

There were concerns that Peacock viewers would have to wait until the delayed second half of the season aired for the first half to appear.

Fortunately, the first eight episodes will be available on that date, with the final episodes set for Paramount at the end of the year.

The Dutton family fights to defend their ranch and way of life in the fifth season.

Family secrets put a strain on the Duttons, and political aspirations and outside partnerships threaten their future.

The cast, led by Kevin Costner, includes Wes Bentley, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, and Kelsey Asbille.

Check out the trailer.

Meanwhile, The Big D, an unscripted reality series with Bachelorette alums JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rogers, is officially moving to USA Network this summer.

The series was canceled at TBS ahead of its series debut last year.

The series will be paired up with an all-new season of Temptation Island, beginning June 14.

It will be fun seeing the pair hosting a dating show, right?

Over on Prime Video, the streaming service has officially picked up a third season of The Outlaws.

Stephen Merchant returns to the series as Greg, along with Rhianne Barreto (Honour, Hanna) as Rani, Gamba Cole (Soon Gone: A Windrush Chronicle, Hanna) as Ben, and Darren Boyd (Killing Eve, Trying) as John.

The cast is rounded out by Clare Perkins (EastEnders, The Wheel of Time) as Myrna, Eleanor Tomlinson (Poldark, The Nevers) as Lady Gabby, Jessica Gunning (Back, Fortitude) as Diane, Charles Babalola (Bancroft) as Malaki, and Tom Hanson (Brassic) as Spencer.

