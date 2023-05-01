Fanatic Feed: Prime Video's Originals to Freevee, Next Monster Chapter at Netflix & More

There are lots of fun little news tidbits today in the world of television.

There's truly a little something for everyone.

First up is Prime Video push by Amazon to get more eyes on their original content.

Variety reported that Amazon plans on sharing more than 100 titles with Freevee, Amazon's ad-supported service.

New shows marking their moment on the service include Reacher, The Summer I Turned Pretty, The Wheel of Time, A League of Their Own, and LuLaRich.

Beginning today, you can already watch some Prime Video originals on Freevee, including Bosch, Mozart in the Jungle, Troop Zero, and Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.

Every month, Freevee will launch more Prime Video originals. May alone will bring The Terminal List, Goliath, Paper Girls, and The Vast of Night, a cool indie sci-fi mystery about a small town experiencing an unexpected alien event.

You'll have to wait a little longer for Reacher and The Wheel of Time, which are scheduled to drop shortly before their second season released later this year. The idea is to get you so hooked, you'll have no choice but to join Prime Video.

In other Freevee news, they've greenlit The GOAT from the producers of The Bachelor, The Office, and FBoy Island.

The GOAT brings together reality stars for a set of challenges pushing them mentally, physically, and socially to win the greatest of all time title.

Celebs include Tayshia Adams, Joe Amabile, Kristen Doute, Reza Farahan, CJ Franco, Wendell Holland, Teck Holmes, Justin Johnson/Alyssa Edwards, Paola Mayfield, Da’Vonne Rogers, and Joey Sasso, Jason Smith, Lauren Speed-Hamilton, and Jill Zarin

From Netflix comes the latest in the Monster(s) series that began with Dahmer, aka Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

This time around, the story will focus on two purported monsters, Lyle and Erik Menendez for Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.

Dahmer did (maybe a little too) much to humanize its subject, so we expect the same here, especially as more comes to light about the brothers' father, Jose, as we see in Peacock's Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed.

Here's a teaser video from the upcoming chapter of the series:

In movie news, Variety also reports that Sylvester Stallone is hoping to climb the highest mountain again in a follow-up to his incredibly successful Cliffhanger flick.

Stallone returns as Search and Rescue climber Gabe Walker, who found himself battling terrorists in some of the most emotionally draining scenes of all time.

He's getting some help, as they're currently casting a lead for the reboot and Angel Has Fallen, and Greenland director Ric Roman Waugh will be directing the script by Mark Bianculli (Hunters)

The Tulsa King star shows no sign of slowing down any time soon, with a reality show coming to Paramount+, a stint in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, and The Expendables 4 all on tap for 2023.

Anglophiles and Royal obsessed folks can rejoice. CBS will be airing the coronation of King Charles III.

CBS Saturday Morning Co-Hosts Michelle Miller, Dana Jacobson, and Jeff Glor will anchor live from London on Saturday, May 6, Starting at 5:00 AM ET. Joining the coverage from London are CBS News foreign correspondents Holly Williams, Mark Phillips, Imtiaz Tyab, and Chris Livesay, along with royal experts.

The experts are Tina Brown, author of The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor – the Truth and the Turmoil; Julian Payne, former communications director for the Prince of Wales; and Wesley Kerr, former BBC royal correspondent, and historian.

CBS News coverage of the coronation will span across multiple broadcasts, including CBS Mornings, the CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell, and CBS Sunday Morning.

CBS News will provide live coverage on CBSNews.com, the CBS News Streaming Network, and on Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok.

CBS News’ social media accounts will also be a source of special behind-the-scenes content and innovative explainers, delving into the intricacies of the royal family, the rich history, and the ceremony itself. This will include rarely-seen footage of CBS News coverage of the coronation of Queen Elizabeth from 1953.

