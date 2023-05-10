Good Omens Season 2 Finally Gets a Premiere Date at Prime Video

It's been an excruciating wait, but we finally know when Good Omens Season 2 will get underway.

Good Omens Season 2 will premiere July 28 on Prime Video.

The premiere date was revealed on the 33rd anniversary of the publishing of the original novel Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch by Terry Pratchett and Gaiman, which was the basis for the first season of the television series.

The six-episode season will be released exclusively on Prime Video on July 28 in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Good Omens Season 2 explores storylines that go beyond the original source material to illuminate the uncanny friendship between Aziraphale, a fussy angel and rare book dealer, and the fast-living demon Crowley.

Having been on Earth since The Beginning, and with the Apocalypse thwarted, Aziraphale and Crowley are getting back to easy living amongst mortals in London's Soho when an unexpected messenger presents a surprising mystery.

The cast includes Michael Sheen and David Tennant as angel Aziraphale and demon Crowley, respectively.

Also reprising their roles are Jon Hamm as archangel Gabriel, Doon Mackichan as archangel Michael, and Gloria Obianyo as archangel Uriel.

Returning this season in new roles are Miranda Richardson as demon Shax, Maggie Service as Maggie, and Nina Sosanya as Nina, with new faces joining the misfits in Heaven and Hell: Liz Carr as angel Saraqael, Quelin Sepulveda as angel Muriel, and Shelley Conn as demon Beelzebub.

Neil Gaiman continues as executive producer, co-showrunner, and executive producer Douglas Mackinnon, who also returned to direct all six episodes.

Rob Wilkins of Narrativia, representing Terry Pratchett's estate, John Finnemore, and BBC Studios Productions' head of comedy Josh Cole also executive produce, with Finnemore serving as co-writer alongside Gaiman.

Good Omens is based on the well-loved and internationally best-selling novel by Pratchett and Gaiman.

The new season is produced by Amazon Studios, BBC Studios Productions, The Blank Corporation, and Narrativia.

