Hijack: Apple TV+ Schedules Idris Elba/Archie Panjabi Thriller

Are you ready for Idris Elba and Archie Panjabi to share the small screen?

Apple TV+ on Friday unveiled photos and a premiere date for the exciting new thriller.

Hijack will debut globally with the first two episodes on Wednesday, June 28, on Apple TV+.

The series was created by George Kay (Lupin, Criminal) and Jim Field Smith (Criminal Truth Seekers), who also wrote and directed the series, respectively.

Told in real-time, Hijack is a tense thriller that follows the journey of a hijacked plane as it makes its way to London over a seven-hour flight, and authorities on the ground scramble for answers.

Elba will star as Sam Nelson, an accomplished negotiator in the business world who needs to step up and use all his guile to try and save the lives of the passengers — but his high-risk strategy could be his undoing.

Panjabi will play the role of Zahra Gahfoor, a counter-terrorism officer who is on the ground when the plane is hijacked and becomes part of the investigation.

In addition to Elba and Panjabi, the series stars Christine Adams, Max Beesley, Eve Myles, Neil Maskell, Jasper Britton, Harry Michell, Aimee Kelly, Mohamed Elsandel, and Ben Miles.

Hijack has been produced by 60Forty Films, the production company set up by Emmy Award-winning Executive Producers Jamie Laurenson and Hakan Kousetta (Slow Horses, The Essex Serpent) under its exclusive content deal with Apple TV+, alongside Kay and FIeld-Smith’s own production company Idiotlamp Productions.

The series marks the first series to debut from Elba’s first-look deal with Apple TV+ and his Green Door Pictures.

In addition to writing and directing, Kay and Field Smith serve as executive producers alongside Elba, Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, and Kris Thykier.

Hopefully, the plot and talent are excellent, and that translates to a perfect thriller series.

What are your thoughts on the first details?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.