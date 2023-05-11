Jacklyn Zeman, General Hospital's Bobbie Spencer, Dead at 70

One of General Hospital's most beloved actors has passed away.

Jacklyn Zeman, who played Bobbie Spencer for over four decades, died on Wednesday, May 10.

Her family shared with ABC that the soap icon succumbed after a short battle with cancer.

News of her death was shared by General Hospital's executive producer, Frank Valentini via Twitter.

“Just like her character, the legendary Bobbie Spencer, she was a bright light and true professional that brought so much positive energy with her to work."

"Jackie will be greatly missed, but her positive spirit will always live on with our cast and crew. We send our heartfelt sympathy to her loved ones, friends, and family, especially her daughters Cassidy and Lacey.”

The offical General Hospital Twitter account also released a statement:

"Jacklyn Zeman has been a beloved member of the ‘General Hospital’ and ABC family since she originated the iconic role of Bobbie Spencer over 45 years ago."

"She leaves behind a lasting legacy for her Emmy-nominated portrayal of the bad girl turned heroine and will always be remembered for her kind heart and radiant spirit."

Zeman played the role of Bobbie Spencer on General Hospital beginning in 1977 and was a cast regular until 2010. She returned to the show in 2013 in a recurring role.

According to IMDb, she appeared in 882 episodes.

The role earned her one Daytime Emmy nomination for best lead actress and three for best supporting actress.

Rock icon Rick Springfield, who starred opposite Zeman on the sudser in the 1980s, had this to say about his former costar to PEOPLE.

"Such a truly kind soul with no touch of the diva and only sweet things to say about everyone,"

"She was the one (along with Gloria Monty) who helped launch my 80s career when after the screen test along with several other hopeful young men Gloria asked Jackie who she thought would make a good Noah Drake..."

"God bless her if Jackie didn't say me. Love to your spirit as it ascends sweet girl. You left your mark on many of us and you will not be forgotten."

Many of her costars, past and present, took to Twitter to express their condolences.

Costar Jon Lindstrom wrote,

"I just heard of Jackie Zeman‘s passing late tonight. This is going to take me a minute to process. I can’t believe such a life force as hers has left. Her family and close friends must be absolutely devastated. Please hold them in your hearts. @JackieZeman #RIP @GeneralHospital"

And Charles Shaughnessy post,

"I was a fan when I watched GH from the lunch room at work in a fabric wholesaler in 1983. Then I got to work with her and again just recently. A genuinely lovely, kind, thoughtful person and a legendary daytime star. RIP sweet Jackie Z."

Longtime costar Tristan Rogers tweeted,

"Jackie Z was the first person I really got to know back on GH in ‘81. We did many pa’s together and they were always great. She was always the perfect partner. Much later we worked on The Bay. And now I’ll never be able to work with her again. Her spark has gone. By babe."

May Jackie Zeman rest in peace.

