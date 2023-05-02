Late-Night Talk Shows Pulled Off Air as Writers' Strike Begins

at .

The Writers Guild of America is officially on strike, and we're already getting some clarity on what this means for TV in the U.S.

Deadline reported shortly after the strike went into effect that NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night With Seth Meyers, CBS' The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! and Comedy Central's The Daily Show will not air new episodes this week.

All of the shows will air encores as a show of solidarity with the aforementioned strike.

Jimmy Kimmel on ABC

Jimmy Fallon opened up at the Met Gala about his talk show and how he expected to shut down in the wake of a strike.

"Yeah, I think we'll go dark," he told Variety.

Jimmy Fallon attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion"

"Whatever I can do to support the guild. I'm actually in the Writers Guild as well. I couldn't do the show without them, and I support my whole staff."

Pete Davidson's return to Saturday Night Live, one year after announcing his exit, might be delayed until much further down the line.

NBC has yet to confirm whether the series will be shut down due to the strike action.

We should get more clarity on that situation before the week is over.

Comedian Pete Davidson attends The Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber

Seth Meyers opened up this week about the reasons for striking.

"I love writing. I love writing for TV. I love writing this show. I love that we get to come in with an idea for what we want to do every day and we get to work on it all afternoon, and then I have the pleasure of coming out here," Seth Meyers said this week. 

"No one is entitled to a job in show business. But for those people who have a job, they are entitled to fair compensation."

"They are entitled to make a living. I think it's a very reasonable demand that's being set out by the guild. And I support those demands."

Seth Meyers attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater

The board of directors for the Writers Guild of America revealed the news of the strike Monday night.

"The companies' behavior has created a gig economy inside a union workforce, and their immovable stance in this negotiation has betrayed a commitment to further devaluing the profession of writing," the union said in a statement.

As always, we'll keep you updated on all the latest developments.

33 Shamefully Addictive Reality Shows We Can't Stop Watching!
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags:

TV News

TV News Photos

What to Watch April 29, 2023
What to Watch April 22, 2023
What to Watch April 15, 2023
What to Watch April 8, 2023
What to Watch April 1, 2023
What to Watch February 25, 2023

TV News Videos

Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
  1. TV News
  2. Late-Night Talk Shows Pulled Off Air as Writers' Strike Begins