Late-Night Talk Shows Pulled Off Air as Writers' Strike Begins

The Writers Guild of America is officially on strike, and we're already getting some clarity on what this means for TV in the U.S.

Deadline reported shortly after the strike went into effect that NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night With Seth Meyers, CBS' The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! and Comedy Central's The Daily Show will not air new episodes this week.

All of the shows will air encores as a show of solidarity with the aforementioned strike.

Jimmy Fallon opened up at the Met Gala about his talk show and how he expected to shut down in the wake of a strike.

"Yeah, I think we'll go dark," he told Variety.

"Whatever I can do to support the guild. I'm actually in the Writers Guild as well. I couldn't do the show without them, and I support my whole staff."

Pete Davidson's return to Saturday Night Live, one year after announcing his exit, might be delayed until much further down the line.

NBC has yet to confirm whether the series will be shut down due to the strike action.

We should get more clarity on that situation before the week is over.

Seth Meyers opened up this week about the reasons for striking.

"I love writing. I love writing for TV. I love writing this show. I love that we get to come in with an idea for what we want to do every day and we get to work on it all afternoon, and then I have the pleasure of coming out here," Seth Meyers said this week.

"No one is entitled to a job in show business. But for those people who have a job, they are entitled to fair compensation."

"They are entitled to make a living. I think it's a very reasonable demand that's being set out by the guild. And I support those demands."

The board of directors for the Writers Guild of America revealed the news of the strike Monday night.

"The companies' behavior has created a gig economy inside a union workforce, and their immovable stance in this negotiation has betrayed a commitment to further devaluing the profession of writing," the union said in a statement.

As always, we'll keep you updated on all the latest developments.

