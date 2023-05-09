Minx Season 2 Gets Premiere Date on Starz

It's hard to believe that Minx Season 2 will finally see the light of day this summer.

After HBO Max canceled the comedy, it seemed there was no way forward.

Thankfully, Starz stepped in to save the day to give fans the second season.

The premium cabler confirmed today that Minx Season 2 will premiere on Friday, July 21, at midnight on the STARZ app and all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms.

On linear, it will debut on STARZ at 9 PM ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada.

The first season is also available to stream on the STARZ app.

Set in 1970s Los Angeles, Minx centers around Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond), an earnest young feminist who joins forces with a low-rent publisher (Jake Johnson) to create the first erotic magazine for women.

On Minx Season 2, Doug and Joyce grapple with Minx's explosive success, which brings more money, fame and temptation than either of them know how to handle.

The hit comedy stars Ophelia Lovibond (Guardians of the Galaxy, Rocketman) as Joyce Prigger, Jake Johnson (New Girl, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) as Doug Renetti, Idara Victor (Shameless, Turn) as Tina, and Jessica Lowe (Righteous Gemstones, Miracle Workers) as Bambi.

The cast also includes Lennon Parham (Bless This Mess, Better Things) as Shelly, Oscar Montoya (Dimension 20, "Bless the Hearts) as Richie, and Elizabeth Perkins (The After Party, Barry) as Constance.

Minx was created by Ellen Rapoport, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer, alongside Paul Feig and Dan Magnante for Feigco Entertainment, Ben Karlin and Rachel Lee Goldenberg, who also directed the pilot.

Jake Johnson serves as a co-executive producer.

Minx is produced by Lionsgate Television.

When Minx was canceled last year due to cost-cutting plans at Warner Bros. Discovery, it seemed like the show had no chance of returning.

It's nice knowing the story will continue on another outlet, right?

What are your thoughts on the return?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.