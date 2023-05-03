Sweet Tooth Renewed for Third and Final Season at Netflix

Netflix is keeping one of its most popular series around for another year.

The streaming service has officially picked up a third and final season of Sweet Tooth.

In some good news, the series has already wrapped filming, so we shouldn't have long too long to wait for the final season.

"In a lot of ways, it's exactly the story that I imagined we would tell and in a lot of ways it takes on its own life," said creator, showrunner, and executive producer.

"At the beginning, I think you set out to tell these landmark pieces of Gus' story and the big pieces of the comic book, but the beauty of long-form storytelling and Gus' journey over 24 episodes is the characters themselves tell you what they want to be."

"The crew and cast bring so much depth and point of view to who the characters are and where they've come from and where they're going."

Mickle continued, "Season 3 is an Arctic story with exciting new adventures and what we hope will be a satisfying conclusion to this epic tale."

"Gus is going to see a side of the world and humanity that he didn't see in Season 1 or 2."

Netflix has also revealed that Rosalind Chao (Zhang) has been upped to a series regular.

Amy Seimetz (Birdie) has also been upped to a series regular.

Cara Gee (Siana) is set as a new series regular, alongside newcomer Ayazhan Dalabayeva (Nuka).

"As a deadly new wave of the Sick bears down, Gus (Christian Convery) and a band of fellow hybrids are held prisoner by General Abbot (Neil Sandilands) and the Last Men," the official description reads.

"Looking to consolidate power by finding a cure, Abbot uses the children as fodder for the experiments of captive Dr. Aditya Singh (Adeel Akhtar), who's racing to save his infected wife Rani (Aliza Vellani)."

"To protect his friends, Gus agrees to help Dr. Singh, beginning a dark journey into his origins and his mother Birdie's (Amy Seimetz) role in the events leading up to The Great Crumble," Netflix adds.

"Outside the Preserve, Tommy Jepperd (Nonso Anozie) and Aimee Eden (Dania Ramirez ) team up to break the hybrids free, a partnership that will be tested as Jepperd's secrets come to light."

"As the revelations of the past threaten the possibility of redemption in the present, Gus and his found family find themselves on a collision course with Abbot and the evil forces that look to wipe them out once and for all."

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.