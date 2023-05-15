The Bear: Devour the Tasty Season 2 Trailer

The Bear Season 2 touches down on FX on Hulu this summer, and after months of short teases, we finally have our full-length trailer.

The critically acclaimed original series follows Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri) and Richard "Richie" Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they work to transform their grimy sandwich joint into a next-level spot.

As they strip the restaurant down to its bones, the crew undertakes transformational journeys of their own, each forced to confront the past and reckon with who they want to be in the future.

"Of course, it turns out the only thing harder than running a restaurant is opening a new one, and the team must juggle the insane bureaucracy of permits and contractors with the beauty and creative agony of menu planning," FX teases.

"The transition brings a newfound focus on hospitality as well."

"As the entire staff is forced to come together in new ways, pushing the boundaries of their abilities and relationships, they also learn what it means to be in service, both to diners and each other."

The half-hour series also stars Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, and Matty Matheson, with Edwin Lee Gibson, Oliver Platt, and Molly Gordon in recurring roles.

FX's The Bear was created by Christopher Storer (Ramy, Eighth Grade), who acts as executive producer alongside Joanna Calo (BoJack Horseman, Undone), Hiro Murai (Atlanta, Station Eleven) of Super Frog, Josh Senior, and Matty Matheson, with Tyson Bidner (Ramy) serving as producer.

The series is produced by FX Productions.

The trailer teases new chaos for the River North sandwich shop known as The Original Beef.

New faces, new processes, and most importantly, new drama, sends things in a different direction this season.

Check out the trailer below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.