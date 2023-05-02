The Rookie: Feds Season 1 Episode 22 Review: Red One

That's one way to do a season (series?) finale.

Simone hit 49 on The Rookie: Feds Season 1 Episode 22, but FBI business doesn't care about such milestones as the team trying to solve the mystery of a buried FBI agent.

Everyone tried to get out of attending Simone's party while Brendon went all out on the gift-giving, causing Antoinette to be concerned.

For a season finale, it disappointed in more ways than one.

The episode's promo promised an insane hour filled with thrilling scenes after an FBI agent would come out of his grave, and elsewhere Simone and Carter would find themselves next to a nuclear bomb.

That's the problem with false advertising.

I understand baiting people to tune in, but it's not fun with the crossovers and these baits that may just as well be poisoned.

Most of the storylines felt truncated. There would be a build-up and then a sudden end leaving a nasty feeling in your mouth.

The biggest thing was Simone's birthday, and at least she was excited about that.

Having celebrated 48 birthdays, most people would not be as excited as Simone was for their 49th, but Simone has a great reason to celebrate.

Carter: I gotta know, why is your 49th birthday so important?

Simone: Because my mother didn't make it to hers. Permalink: Because my mother didn't make it to hers.

Permalink: Because my mother didn't make it to hers.

She went all out on the invitation, and it was expected that some people would not attend but not half of Garza's team.

They should have known better, Carter especially, because Simone can be adamant, and many people end up giving in to her demands after she wears them down.

It was supposed to be an event with her co-workers and ex-lovers being invited, but it didn't amount to much.

In Vegas, for example, they had the opportunity to go all out on the party that started after she won $25,000.

If there is no time to show the whole thing, montages were invented specifically for this reason.

Why do you go to Vegas and not gamble? Well, you could be Carte, who hates fun.

Simone: Do you even celebrate your own birthday?

Carter: What's there to celebrate after the big 25?

Simone: What's so special about 25?

Carter: You get better rates on car rentals.

Simone: You really need to come to my party. Permalink: You really need to come to my party.

Permalink: You really need to come to my party.

The case they were working on was quite interesting because how can someone be buried alive not be interesting?

However, it also didn't feel huge enough, and that started the moment a supposedly huge case like that one was only given to a few agents. They are the best at what they do, but that was an opportunity to show the entire department trying to help one of their own.

It was silly to make it so secretive.

Most cases they deal with are pretty straightforward: they hunt down some very bad people to help good people, but, in this instance, it was a bit complicated in that they were hunting down bad people to save an equally bad, if not worse, person.

People shouldn't just be able to commit crimes against humanity, and no government should shield them from responsibility. Any government that does that loses the moral high ground and has no right to tell others what they should or shouldn't do.

For the first time on The Rookie: Feds Season 1, Garza seriously struggled with the job his team had been given. Lives were lost over a man who should not have been roaming freely.

Garza: I looked into it, Jeff. All those years ago, you were the one who authorized the deal with Jeffrey Kirchoff. Put him in WitSec

Jeff: I did

Garza: After all the lives he destroyed?

Jeff: He gave us vital intel that saved American lives.

Garza: And put a monster in Agoura Hills. What if he had a bad day? Snapped on his wife and that little girl? Permalink: And put a monster in Agoura Hills. What if he had a bad day? Snapped on his wife and that...

Permalink: And put a monster in Agoura Hills. What if he had a bad day? Snapped on his wife and that...

The promo teased a nuclear weapon and then clowned all over it. Stories involving nuclear weapons are usually thrilling to watch because the consequences are well-known, and even when they come to a swift resolution, it's always worth it. Not this time.

On a personal note, I wanted to experience Simone's party. It was bound to be legendary with all that was teased, and I was bummed when we didn't see it.

Hearing Brendon recount his experience in Quantico was very eye-opening. It finally made sense why he and Simone were such good friends. They were the odd ducks, and for that, they could only rely on each other.

Brendon: Quantico was a nightmare for me

Antoinette: I know

Brendon: No, but what I didn't tell you is that I wanted to quit every day or get loaded, or both.

Antoinette: It was that bad?

Brendon: Yeah and no one cared; no one helped. I was a joke, and then there was Simone; she took care of me. Everything good in my life is because of her. Permalink: Yeah and no one cared; no one helped. I was a joke, and then there was Simone; she took care...

Permalink: Yeah and no one cared; no one helped. I was a joke, and then there was Simone; she took care...

Seeing them in training would have been interesting because it couldn't have been easy. Dismissing them as people going through life crises would have been easy.

If The Rookie: Feds doesn't shake out, Alexi Hawley should consider making something about an actor who quits the industry and joins the FBI. He wouldn't have to look far since Kevin Zegers is right there to play the character.

"Red One" was saved by the action. Shootouts are always fun to watch.

There were a few guest stars, but Kristian Flores stood out despite only having a single scene. He balanced the seriousness of delivering lines about a nuclear weapon and then being a total goofball after.

The Vegas scenes had great music, and you can never go wrong with Sofi Tukker, which made the pain of not having a wild Vegas montage more pronounced.

Extra thoughts

Positive growth is always good, and Simone has grown a lot from the insecure rookie aiming to please to a confident agent. This experience improved her relationship with her dad.

We haven't learned much about Brendon and Garza, so that would be great to see if a second season gets the greenlight.

Ultimately, The Rookie: Feds Season 1 went out the way it came in without leaving much of an impression.

What did you think?

Is this the end of the road for Garza and his crew? Would you miss the show if it was canceled?

Do you want a second season?

Let us know in the comments section.

Red One Review Editor Rating: 2.5 / 5.0 2.5 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5 User Rating: 4.7 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5

Rating: 4.7 / 5.0 ( 3 Votes) 2.5 / 5.0

Denis Kimathi is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. He has watched more dramas and comedies than he cares to remember. Catch him on social media obsessing over [excellent] past, current, and upcoming shows or going off about the politics of representation on TV. Follow him on Twitter.