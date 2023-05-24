Tina Turner, Legendary Entertainment Icon, Dead at 83

Tina Turner, the legendary entertainment icon known as the Queen of Rock'n Roll, has died.

The Grammy-winning performer was 83 years old, according to Deadline.

News broke Wednesday that Turner passed away after a long illness at her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland.

"Tina Turner, the 'Queen of Rock'n Roll,' has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland," Turner's reps shared with outlets in a statement confirming the sad news.

"With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model," the statement concludes.

Turner was born Anna Mae Bullock on November 26, 1939, in Nutbush, Tennessee.

She shot to fame alongside husband Ike in the 1960s with songs including "Proud Mary" and "River Deep, Mountain High."

Turner left Ike Turner following years of physical and emotional abuse and returned to the top of the charts in the 1980s with more hits that remain talked about today, including "What's Love Got To Do With It," "Private Dancer," and "The Best."

Turner was well known for her unique voice that delivered vocals most artists could only dream of.

Turner won eight Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame in 2021 as a solo artist, having first been inducted alongside Ike Turner in 1991.

Given the star's heavy media attention during her time in the spotlight, it's no surprise that her life story was told in the hit 1993 movie What's Love Got to Do With It?

More recently, a 2021 Broadway musical, Tina -- The Tina Turner Musical captured the essence of the star's life.

In addition to singing, Turner acted in movies, including Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome in 1985.

Her work on the flick scored her an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture in 1986.

Additional movie credits included Last Action Hero and Tommy.

Tina also appeared in the 2021 documentary HBO film titled Tina, which followed her life and career.

Tina Turner truly was a legendary entertainment icon who will be remembered for years to come.

We would like to extend our thoughts and prayers to her friends and loved ones during this difficult time.

May Tina Turner rest in peace.

