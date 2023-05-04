Unstable Season 2 in Doubt As Netflix Shuts Down Rob Lowe Comedy Due to Writers Strike

Despite not landing an official renewal, production on Unstable Season 2 has been shut down.

Deadline revealed Thursday that the Rob Loe and John Owen Low series had been in production on its second season since March.

It's not uncommon for the streaming service to issue renewals as production is underway, as evidenced by the renewal for Sweet Tooth's final season this week -- all of which is already in the can.

Six of the eight scripts were reportedly complete to get the cameras rolling very soon.

Deadline notes that employees learned this week that production was being halted and that they were being laid off by the end of the week.

News of the shutdown is not a surprise when you consider that the writers strike got underway this week.

It's unclear at this stage how long the strike will last, but it effectively shuts down scripted TV production because scripts are required to -- you know -- shoot the projects.

Unstable is more at risk than your typical show without an official renewal and being shut down.

If the past taught us anything, many shows were canceled during the 2007 strike, some of which had official pickups.

"Ellis Dragon is a universally admired, eccentric, narcissist-adjacent biotech entrepreneur working to make the world a better place," Netflix's official description reads.

Netflix has yet to address the show's future, but it's expected to have been a respectable performer.

Comedy series have struggled on Netflix compared to the dramas on the service.

Rob and John Owen serve as creators alongside Victor Fresco on the show.

"Ellis Dragon is a universally admired, eccentric, narcissist-adjacent biotech entrepreneur working to make the world a better place," Netflix's official description reads.

"He's also in emotional free-fall." "His son Jackson Dragon is… none of those things."

"Can Jackson save Ellis and his company and salvage their estranged relationship while also doing what may actually be impossible: escaping the shadow of his larger-than-life father?"

The cast also includes Sian Clifford (Anna), Rachel Marsh (Luna), Emma Ferreira (Ruby), and Aaron Branch (Malcolm).

What are your thoughts on the show being shut down?

Do you think the series deserves a second season?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.