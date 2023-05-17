Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star Online: Season 4 Episode 18

How did it all end for TK and Carlos?

On 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 18, the big wedding day arrived.

Beaming Groom-to-Be- tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 17

However, Owen was conflicted when his brother asked him for help.

With a potential tragedy on the way, it was time for some significant answers.

Elsewhere, Judd and Grace dealt with a traumatic family crisis.

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 18 Quotes

Judd: I just want to help you, son.
Wyatt: I know, and I appreciate that, dad. I just don't think that this is the best thing for our relationship.

I'm not asking you to kill me, Owen. I'm just asking you to be there with me when I do it.

Robert

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 18

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 18 Photos

Paul and Asha -tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 18
Nancy and Mateo Dance -tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 18
Marjan's Boo - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 18
Jace at the Wedding -tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 18
Dancing with Trevor -tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 18
Happy Husbands - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 18
