Watch Chicago Med Online: Season 8 Episode 19

Did the hospital shut down?

On Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 19, the fate of the hospital rested on the vote of an incapacitated board member.

Will and Grace's Relationship - Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 19

Meanwhile, Archer helped a mother with a rare stem cell disease while Hannah helped the woman's pregnant daughter.

Elsewhere, Charles encountered a schizophrenic with a serious hearing impairment.

Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 19 Quotes

Sandy [as she signs in ASL]: I'm Sandy and this is my brother Aiden.
Dr. Charles: Nice to meet you. How can I help?
Sandy: That. That's what's going on. Aiden's hearing voices.

Sean: You're in scrubs. You going to work?
Archer: It's Wednesday. What's the real reason you're here?

