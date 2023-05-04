Watch Chicago Med Online: Season 8 Episode 19

Did the hospital shut down?

On Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 19, the fate of the hospital rested on the vote of an incapacitated board member.

Meanwhile, Archer helped a mother with a rare stem cell disease while Hannah helped the woman's pregnant daughter.

Elsewhere, Charles encountered a schizophrenic with a serious hearing impairment.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.