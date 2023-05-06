Watch Station 19 Online: Season 6 Episode 16

at .

Did Natasha's decision change everything?

On Station 19 Season 6 Episode 16, Andy helped with the fallout of the big decision.

On the rocks with Ross -tall - Station 19 Season 6 Episode 15

Meanwhile, Ben dealt with what he did on the call.

Elsewhere, the team responded to a tragic freeway pileup, and it made someone question their future.

Watch Station 19 Season 6 Episode 16 Online

Station 19 Season 6 Episode 16 Quotes

You are the first female fire chief, you have a legacy!

Andy

Sullivan: You don't get to be mad.
Andy: Excuse me?
Sullivan: I'm a punchline.

Station 19 Season 6 Episode 16

Station 19 Season 6 Episode 16 Photos

Keeping Captain -tall - Station 19 Season 6 Episode 16
Fatal Pileup - Station 19 Season 6 Episode 16
Beckett's Admission - Station 19 Season 6 Episode 16
