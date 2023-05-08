Watch The Blacklist Online: Season 10 Episode 11

Did Red lose everything he tried to save?

On The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 11, the Task Force learned their leader had been identified as a possible hostage during a deli robbery.

Ressler. Dembe, Francine - The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 11

Dembe and Ressler had to take fast action to get good news.

Meanwhile, Senator Panabaker evaluated the Task Force's dealings with Red.

The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 11 Quotes

Ressler: What happens tomorrow when Panabaker turns us over to the DOJ? I mean, we're the ones who are gonna take the full blame for Wujing's murder.
Harlod: Panabaker will do what she does. If we have to face Main Justice, we'll mount the best defense possible, but we can't do anything until we locate our asset, who's becoming more erratic by the hour.

Siya: I made it through the case files. As expected, Reddington used the HexRoot program to scrub himself. Any references to him or the intel he provided from the records are missing or redacted.
Harold: What about his immunity agreement?
Siya: Gone.
Ressler: It's like he was never part of this team.

