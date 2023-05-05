The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 11 Spoilers: Senator Panabaker Goes After Red and the Task Force

It was no secret that The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 10 was a filler episode.

After building up momentum throughout the first half of the season, the show delivered a superb episode on The Blacklist Season 10, Episode 9. It felt like a huge downgrade when we didn't get what we wanted.

That withstanding, you have to break a few eggs to make an omelet, and maybe that episode was meant to be a bridge for something better.

Spoilers for The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 11 tease a "non-omelet" episode when Sen. Panabaker decides enough is enough.

This is what we had been waiting for.

Sen. Panabaker has been of the mind to end the task force more than once, but Harold had always found a way to convince her not to go through with it.

She had also decided to keep the Task Force's operation a secret because she was directly implicated in their activities when she was their superior. However, being a United States Senator now, she has more powers to insulate herself.

Killing two people in the middle of an FBI covet site and letting other criminals roam free constitutes a crime.

While the original immunity agreement (which doesn't exist anymore) absolved Reddington of legal repercussions from past crimes, it explicitly stated that future crimes would be subject to prosecution as soon as they are committed and even in the future.

Raymond had broken that rule more than once, but there was always something bigger happening, such that Harold and Panabaker focused on the bigger picture and looked the other way.

It, however, comes a time that you have to draw a line somewhere.

Harold predicted that Main Justice would not let the incident go, and while he was furious about it, Main Justice would do something bigger.

It is also no secret that the task force has become complacent with Raymond's actions. They don't use the same energy while dealing with him as they did earlier.

One can say that they have been enabling him to some extent.

Being on the inside, they can't see it. In our review of The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 10, we anticipated someone from the outside to look into the task force's actions.

It appears that the person won't be a stranger because Senator Panabaker steps up.

After a blatant disregard for the law, Panabaker is prompted to reevaluate Raymond's dealings with the task force.

She will look into their cases, how they are solved, and whether the ends justify the means any longer. Many people, including some task force members from the past, have died because of their actions.

Speaking of dead task force members, Siya continues her pursuit of the truth about her mother and Raymond's relationship.

Throughout the season, she has been interrogating and investigating her mother and Raymond's relationship.

She learned through Dembe that Meera and Raymond had a pre-existing relationship before joining the task force. That was why Raymond himself handpicked Meera for the task force.

Siya never knew much about her mother's life, let alone her death.

She is grasping onto anything she can, hoping it will provide some answers and possibly help her make peace with her stranger of a mother.

There seems to be a mystery about what happened between Raymond and Meera in the days before the task force was created.

Siya will be looking to uncover that mystery. Since Raymond is not her favorite person, she hopes that whatever she finds will directly implicate Raymond in her mother's death. She will have reason enough to make trouble for him.

But before she does that, trouble finds Raymond.

Raymond has been pretty lax with his security this season, and after eliminating the threat that was Wujing, he became much more at ease.

A robbery in a deli puts him in direct danger while he's in Philadelphia.

Robbers take hostages, and unlucky or lucky for them, one of the hostages could be the Raymond Reddington.

When they get this information, the task force moves to save him, and Dembe and Ressler are sent to investigate.

It is unclear whether this is just a robbery or there might be something else going on. Before he met his untimely death, Wujing spread the gospel where Raymond and The Task Force were concerned.

It would stand to reason that there might be some more criminals after him, even without being nudged by Wujing.

On the personal life front, Ressler had taken on the role of sponsor to another addict.

We expect this to be explored.

Is it wild to think that something might be happening with that storyline? In law enforcement, it's common not to treat everything as a coincidence, and how that guy just showed up in that meeting was weird.

Ressler can't see if the situation is odd because he is too deep.

Elsewhere, Raymond has been trying to build a good relationship with Agnes, but I feel that might backfire because, like most of his relationships, it is built on a lie.

Based on these spoilers, what do you think will happen?

Will Panabaker finally decide to shorten Raymond's leash, or will she let him roam freely?

Chime in the comments section, and don't forget to watch The Blacklist online.

