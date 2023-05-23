Watch The Simpsons Online: Season 34 Episode 22

Did Homer change his ways once and for all?

On The Simpsons Season 34 Episode 22 he got caught up in a car crash and his life stood still when he flew through the windshield.

In a dream-like state, Homer found himself guided by a magical friend (voiced and sung by Lizzo).

Homer had to uncover the truth about his marriage in order to return home before it was too late.

