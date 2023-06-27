Billions: Damian Lewis Returns in Chilling Final Season Trailer

This is Bobby's (Damian Lewis) world, and everyone else is just living in it -- at least, that's what he'd like you to believe.

Showtime has gone public with the trailer for Billions Season 7, and it promises an intriguing conclusion to some of the series' longest-running arcs.

"America, the land of the free, opportunity and self-determination," says Bobby at the beginning of the clip.

"But you can't escape your enemies — 'cause I'm back now, and I'm wide awake."

It marks the first footage of Lewis as Bobby since he left the show on Billions Season 5, and we're sure that Bobby will have a lot to say and do when the seventh and final season gets underway.

Showtime previously teased that "alliances are turned on their heads" in the last-ever episodes.

"Old wounds are weaponized. Loyalties are tested. Betrayal takes on epic proportions. Enemies become wary friends," Showtime teases.

"And Bobby Axelrod returns, as the stakes grow from Wall Street to the world."

Billions Season 7 is set to premiere on streaming Friday, August 11, before making its on-air debut Sunday, August 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Showtime confirmed the series' demise earlier this year.

"Billions has deftly explored power, money, and greed in a way that not only made it a massive hit but also defined its own genre thanks to the creative brain trust of Brian and David," said Chris McCarthy, President & CEO, SHOWTIME/MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Media Networks.

"This final season is packed full of the incredible, complex dialogue and character dynamics fans have come to love, and we are thrilled to partner with them on turning this hit series into a global franchise."

Paul Giamatti, Corey Stoll, and Maggie Siff lead the cast.

The cast of the hit drama also includes David Costabile, Asia Kate Dillon, Dola Rashad, Jeffrey DeMunn, Sakina Jaffrey, Daniel Breaker, and Toney Goins.

If you're worried about saying goodbye to the universe, we have some encouraging news:

Showtime is hard at work expanding the franchise with as many as four spinoffs in the works.

Check out the trailer below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.