Billions to End With Season 7, but Showtime is Banking on Several Spinoffs

Some of TV's most morally bankrupt characters are saying goodbye.

Showtime confirmed the rumors are true:

Billions is ending on the premium cable network after seven seasons.

Billions Season 7 is set to premiere on streaming Friday, August 11, before making its on-air debut Sunday, August 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Starring Oscar nominee and Emmy winner Paul Giamatti, Corey Stoll, and Maggie Siff, the 12-episode final season also marks the return of Emmy winner Damian Lewis as fan-favorite Bobby "Axe" Axelrod.

The news of Damian's return broke earlier this year, fueling the fire that we were headed into the last-ever episodes of the prestige drama.

"Billions has deftly explored power, money, and greed in a way that not only made it a massive hit but also defined its own genre thanks to the creative brain trust of Brian and David," said Chris McCarthy, President & CEO, SHOWTIME/MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Media Networks.

"This final season is packed full of the incredible, complex dialogue and character dynamics fans have come to love, and we are thrilled to partner with them on turning this hit series into a global franchise."

On Billions Season 7, "alliances are turned on their heads."

"Old wounds are weaponized. Loyalties are tested. Betrayal takes on epic proportions. Enemies become wary friends," Showtime teases.

"And Bobby Axelrod returns, as the stakes grow from Wall Street to the world."

The cast of the hit drama also includes David Costabile, Asia Kate Dillon, Dola Rashad, Jeffrey DeMunn, Sakina Jaffrey, Daniel Breaker, and Toney Goins.

It's interesting Showtime describes the stakes growing from "Wall Street to the world" because, as previously reported, the Billions franchise is expanding.

Showtime is developing several projects, all executive produced by series showrunners Brian Koppelman and David Levien.

As the premium cabler merges with Paramount+, the combined company envisions a future with spinoffs of some of its finest series.

Billions fits that bill.

Dexter is also getting the spinoff treatment, with many shows set in that universe percolating.

It's always hard to say goodbye to the good shows, but it's nice we'll witness this series come full circle with the cast relatively intact.

What are your thoughts on the series ending?

Do you think spinoffs are a good idea?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.