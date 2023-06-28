Bones: Emily Deschanel and Carla Gallo Launch Rewatch Podcast, and it Has the Perfect Title

Ever since Bones went off the air in 2017, its fans have been clamoring for more.

While we wait for an inevitable reboot/revival down the line, two of the show's stars are reuniting for a new podcast.

Wishbone Production, an independent podcast production company based in New York, announced today the launch of 'Boneheads with Emily Deschanel and Carla Gallo (A Bones Rewatch Podcast).'

"The new weekly podcast series features Emily and Carla as they reunite to rewatch one of Fox's most popular crime procedural comedy-dramas, Bones," the press release gushed. 

Each episode will highlight behind-the-scenes moments and catch-ups with cast and crew friends, digging deeper into the hit series that lasted twelve seasons.

The first episode will be released on Wednesday, July 19.

"I am thrilled to be bringing 'Boneheads' to all of our amazing and loyal fans!" says Emily Deschanel.

"BONES has been a part of my life for over 18 years and getting to relive each episode has been so much fun!"

"Carla and I are excited for everyone to hear it and hope you all enjoy it as much as we've loved making it!"

"I am so excited to combine two of my favorite things: spending time with Emily and talking! The 'Boneheads' podcast has given me the opportunity to reminisce about a very special and defining time in my life," says Carla Gallo.

"The BONES fans have always been the most devoted, and I feel lucky that we get to connect and share our experiences and love of this incredible show."

"I'm excited to bring this podcast to such a loyal fan base," says producer Allison Bresnick.

"Emily and Carla have been an absolute pleasure to work with. They have fantastic chemistry and bring great energy to the show."

"I can't wait for the audience to hear all the fun tangents and interesting behind-the-scenes details."

Bones burst onto screens in 2005, kicking off a successful 12-season run.

The series was created by Hart Jones and spawned a spinoff called The Finder.

What are your thoughts on the news, Bones Fanatics?

Are you excited to delve deeper into the process behind the show?

Hit the comments.

Remember, you can watch Bones online right here via TV Fanatic.

