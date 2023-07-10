Bones Creator Stuns Fans, Teases Revival

It's rare when shows last for over a decade that fans are still clamoring for more, but that's been the case for Bones since it wrapped its 12-season run in 2017.

Thankfully, series creator Hart Hanson isn't ruling out the possibility of the David Boreanaz and Emily Deschanel procedural drama staging a comeback.

"We are in contact with each other," he told Variety on Friday as cast members and creatives from the series reunited for a WGA picket at Fox Studios.

"Everybody on Bones is in contact with each other. At separate times, it's like, 'What are you doing? What's the availability?'"

When Bones Season 12 wrapped in 2017 on FOX, the ratings were still strong, so it's likely viewers would welcome a comeback season.

Unfortunately, getting a new season off the ground could be difficult.

"Fox broadcast Bones, but Disney now bought 20th, so they own [the show]," he said.

"It would take a million agents and lawyers to figure out who owns what and what platform it would show on."

The good news is that everyone involved in making the show had a great time because the cast and creatives remain in touch.

"And every once in a while, we are all nostalgic enough to think, 'Maybe we should do it again,'" he added.

"Who knows? Maybe this will bump-start us."

Hanson also admitted that any revival series would have to include Boreanaz and Deschanel to make it worthwhile.

"Without both of them, no," he confirmed.

"We have heard that they would not not be game, which is a step. The actors are going to say the truth, which is it depends on what it is, the scripts, what it looks like, if it feels right."

"They're not going to do something just because it's us."

If you watch Bones online, you know the series thrived for so long because of the unbreakable bond between Temperance "Bones" Brennan and Seeley Booth.

Trying to make the show work without one of them wouldn't go down well. At all.

It was recently revealed that Deschanel would be joining Bones co-star Carla Gallo for a podcast based on the show.

Boneheads with Emily Deschanel and Carla Gallo (A Bones Rewatch Podcast) is the project's name, and we can expect deep dives into each of the series' 246 episodes, including sentiments from special guests.

The first episode is set to be released on Wednesday, July 19.

What are your thoughts on this TV news?

Do you think it would work?

Hit the comments.

