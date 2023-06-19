Bridgerton Season 3 Photos Are Here: Will Polin Be Able to Make it Work?

The long wait for Bridgerton Season 3 continues, but Netflix gave fans a new look at the upcoming season of the Regency-era drama.

Courtesy of the Tudum Global Fan Event, we got some new photos that show Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin's (Luke Newton) quest for love.

Yes, Polin season is almost in full swing, and we can't wait.

Coughlan appeared at Tudum in Brazil to share the photos and promote the highly-anticipated season.

"This season Penelope returns to London determined to become a new woman with a new independence and a new determination," the Derry Girls alum offered.

"I can promise you quite a scandalous season and we cannot wait to take you along for the carriage ride."

She added: "Both Colin and Pen have done some growing up and only time will tell how their friendship will develop.

"For book fans, you may have an idea but I can promise you are in for a magical and romantic season."

As previously reported, the Bridgerton series is skipping the third novel and going straight to the fourth -- Romancing Mister Bridgerton -- for the latest season.

"Bridgerton is back for its third season and finds Penelope Featherington has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton after hearing his disparaging words about her last season," the official synopsis teases.

"She has, however, decided it's time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters."

"But lacking in confidence, Penelope's attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly," the logline teases.

"Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger."

"But he's disheartened to realize that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder."

"Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season," the streaming service teases.

"But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly."

"Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise, who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope's growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret."

Bridgerton Season 3 is set to return to Netflix in the fall.

