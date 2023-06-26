Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the Week of 6-26-23: Abe's Story Takes a Dark Turn While Most of Salem Gets Hot and Heavy

Don't let the spoiler video fool you. Although Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of 6-26-23 predict a ton of sexual encounters, there's a lot more going on! Abe's story'll take a dark turn, and it's not the only one, as Megan puts a plan into action while EJ and Kristen remain her prisoners. As predicted in our Days of Our Lives review for the week of 6-19-23, Whitley will fake Abe's death to throw the cops off her trail. The woefully inept Salem PD will find a syringe of Abe's blood by the docks, along with his hospital bracelet. They'll also find Jerry, the kid Whitley's blackmailing into pretending to be Theo, who tells them a ridiculous story about seeing Abe fall into the water. Days of Our Lives: 13 Things That Only Happen in Salem Start Gallery Although spoilers say that Eli doesn't find a body in the river (too bad Evan's isn't decomposing down there), the cops will immediately tell Paulina they think Abe is dead. This is ridiculous even by Salem standards. There's no reason not to question Jerry further -- that kid would crack under pressure and tell all. And won't they wonder why Abe suddenly threw himself into the water or why there's a syringe full of his blood at the docks? These scenes should lead to more meaty material for Jackeé Harry, who has been doing excellent work with Paulina's grief. But it's harder to be moved by characters' heartbreak over a "death" that we know isn't real. Meanwhile, Megan makes her next move against Stefan, and there's no telling what'll happen. Megan is only in Salem for another week -- Miranda Wilson has confirmed that her last airdate is July 6. But she plans to go out with a bang! Spoilers say that Li will bring Rolf back to Salem. Unfortunately, part of the plan appears to be to kidnap and re-brainwash Harris. If Harris is going to stay in Salem, he needs a better storyline than this. He's been working hard to redeem himself, but Steve refuses to let go of a minor transgression. And now Steve and all other doubters will be proven right, thanks to Megan. Ugh. Please scroll down to read the complete list of Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of 6-26-23.

Rafe and Jada give in to their attraction.

I don't know which I like less: the overused trope of people jumping into bed after months of insisting they're not attracted to each other or Rafe bedhopping like this.

Rafe is getting to be as bad as Brady, jumping from one love of his life to the next! His only suitable matches were Sami and Nicole, proving that he needs a woman with an edge to her.

Yet those relationships are always blown up in favor of Rafe sleeping with one of his fellow cops. And this time, it's twice as bad because he's her boss. Yuck!

Abe accuses Jerry of being an imposter.

This Abe storyline keeps giving viewers false hope. Whenever Abe realizes something's wrong, Whitley pulls the wool over his eyes again.

I'd hoped he would get through to Jerry. The kid seems to feel guilty as hell about participating in this, so it wouldn't take much for him to confess all.

That would be too easy, though. How will Whitley stop Abe from finding out the world thinks he's dead, especially now that he's starting to regain his memories?

Rafe and Eli fear the worst about Abe.

As mentioned above, the police will outdo themselves in terms of incompetence.

There are so many holes in this scenario that it's hard to fathom anyone believing it is what it seems.

While everyone thinks Abe is dead, no one knows that Orpheus' son fell into the river months ago. Are we ever going to rectify that?

Sloan suggests to Eric they try to make a baby.

The only reason this is a spoiler is that these two will go for it.

Sloan's been pushing for ages. We all know the only reason she wants to be pregnant is to hold onto Eric, especially when there's a risk he might find out he's the father of Nicole's baby after all.

And now, they'll have babymaking sex -- just as Nicole gets ready to turn to Eric in EJ's absence.

Leo voices his objections to Dimitri.

That's not going to do a lot of good, but it should be hilarious.

Leo has a way with words; some of his comments have viewers doubled over laughing.

Of course, although Leo is right that Gwen shouldn't marry a man she hasn't even had a proper date with, his complaints will be dismissed as jealousy or otherwise fall on deaf ears.

Sloan makes a confession to Colin.

Colin is the last person anyone needs to know their secrets.

But he's Sloan's brother, and Sloan won't admit that he's a psychopath any more than either of them was willing to accept that their father was the bad guy in Chanel's story.

She'll probably tell him that she swabbed herself instead of Eric. It's anyone's guess what Colin will do with this information.

The engagement night takes a drastic and shocking turn.

Of course it does.

Some viewers have speculated that the party will result in Gabi's death. But Camila Banus' exit is still several months off, so that's not likely.

Megan's plan may backfire since she's leaving soon. Whatever it is that happens will be sure to lead to a ton of chaos.

Eric comforts Nicole over her pregnancy scare.

If we have to have Ericole, could we do it in a less horrible way?

First, Nicole gets pregnant because of sex they only had because they were both under the influence of the drugged donuts. That's skeevy enough.

But now, Nicole thinks EJ abandoned her because he's tied up in the secret room. By the time EJ escapes, she'll have moved on with Eric even though she should have known something was wrong from the out-of-character texts she was getting and EJ vanishing into thin air.

