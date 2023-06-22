Fanatic Feed: Lucy Hale & Grant Gustin Team Up for Freevee Movie, The Wheel Canceled, and More

Here is a wrap-up of all the news you need to know from Thursday, June 22, 2023.

NBC isn't taking another spin on The Wheel.

TV Line reports that the U.S. adaptation of the UK game show has been canceled after one season.

News of the cancellation doesn't come as much of a surprise since the series ended its run in December following a low-rated freshman run.

The series was created and hosted by Michael McIntyre.

Meanwhile, Two CW stars are joining forces for an exciting new project.

Deadline reports Grant Gustin (The Flash) and Lucy Hale (Katy Keene, Life Sentence) are set to star in Puppy Love, set to launch on Amazon's ad-supported Freevee later this summer.

"In Puppy Love, after a disastrous first date, wild-child Nicole (Hale) and socially-anxious Max (Gustin) vow to lose each other's numbers until they learn that their dogs find a love match, and now puppies are on the way," the site's description of the movie teases.

"The hilariously mismatched Nicole and Max are forced to become responsible co-parents, but may end up finding love themselves."

It sounds like a fun movie, and we can't deny we're excited about watching the CW veterans share the screen.

Jane Seymour, Michael Hitchcock, and Nore Davis also star.

Over in the world of Peacock, the streaming service has confirmed a fifth season of hits hit reality series Love Island: USA.

New episodes will air beginning July 18, with new episodes set to air six days a week.

"Set in Fiji, season five of Peacock Original LOVE ISLAND USA will feature a new group of sexy singles on a search for love in a beautiful villa," the official description reads.

"Throughout their stay in a tropical oasis, Islanders will couple up to face brand new heart-racing challenges and bigger twists and turns than ever before."

"Temptations will rise and drama will ensue as new bombshells arrive throughout the season, forcing Islanders to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or recouple with someone new."

"Islanders will also be at the mercy of viewers at home who will vote to determine who gets another shot at love and who leaves the villa heartbroken and empty-handed."

It sounds synonymous with the previous seasons.

Check out the latest teaser trailer.

In the world of daytime TV, The Price is Right has made a date to say goodbye to its current studio.

On Monday, June 26, the series will say goodbye to Television City's Bob Barker Studio 33 in Hollywood.

News of the belove daytime series' moving to a new home was first revealed in March.

Watching if anything changes in the transition to its new home will be fun.

