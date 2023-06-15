Harlan Coben's Prime Video Thriller Shelter Sets Summer Premiere

Harlan Coben's novels have garnered a global following, and adaptations of his work on Netflix have premiered to a strong reception.

Now, the New York Times best-selling author is headed to Prime Video with an adaptation of Shelter.

Shelter, an eight-episode series, will premiere globally on August 18 exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. New episodes will be available each Friday, leading up to the season finale on September 22.

Unlike the Netflix series from Coben, Shelter is getting a weekly release, which is exciting.

It means we can examine the clues, craft theories, and watch the conversation about this one weekly.

Harlan Coben's Shelter follows the story of Mickey Bolitar after the sudden death of his father leads him to start a new life in Kasselton, New Jersey.

Mickey quickly finds himself tangled in the mysterious disappearance of a new student at his school, Ashley Kent, which leads to uncovering unimaginable secrets within their quiet suburban community.

With the help of his friends—the inventive Spoon and the secretive Ema—Mickey pulls back the sleepy facade of Kasselton to reveal a dark underground that may hold the answers to decades of disappearances, deaths, and legends … and perhaps even his own complex family history.

It sounds like the perfect series for the summer, and we've not even told you about the cast yet.

The series stars Jaden Michael as Mickey Bolitar, Constance Zimmer as Shira Bolitar, Adrian Greensmith as Arthur "Spoon" Spindell, Abby Corrigan as Ema Winslow, Tovah Feldshuh as Bat Lady, Sage Linder as Rachel Caldwell, Brian Altemus as Troy and more.

What a cast!

Showrunners/executive producers Harlan Coben and Allen MacDonald are joined by executive producers Edward Ornelas and Erik Barmack.

Charlotte Coben serves as a producer, and Patricia Cardoso as director and executive producer.

This marks Harlan Coben's first collaboration with Prime Video, and we're sure it will be the first of many.

Check out the teaser for the series below and hit the comments with your thoughts.

Should we cover this one weekly? Let us know!

