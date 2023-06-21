High School Musical TV Series Ending at Disney+ After Four Seasons

All good things must come to an end, and we're reaching the last song for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Wednesday afternoon that the Disney+ original series will end with its upcoming fourth season.

"This series was always about found family, and about making something you love with people you love. In other words, it was a tribute to theater kids," showrunner Tim Federle said in a statement to the outlet.

"I can't wait for our dedicated fan base to watch this world-class cast take a final bow."

The final season will bring back several of the Disney original movie franchise's stars back into the fold.

Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, Bart Johnson, Alyson Reed, and Kaycee Stroh will play themselves while resurrecting their High School Musical roles as Chad Danforth, Taylor McKessie, Ryan Evans, Coach Jack Bolton, Ms. Darbus, and Martha Cox, respectively.

Series regulars on the show include Joshua Bassett (Ricky), Sofia Wylie (Gina), Dara Reneé (Kourtney), Julia Lester (Ashlyn), Frankie Rodriguez (Carlos), Kate Reinders (Miss Jenn), and Liamani Segura (Emmy).

Olivia Rodrigo exited the series with last year's season finale and is not expected to appear in the final-ever episodes.

If you're still on the fence about the fourth season, here's the official logline:

After an epic summer at Camp Shallow Lake, the Wildcats return to East High where they prepare a stage production of "High School Musical 3: Senior Year."

But plans are disrupted when Principal Gutierrez announces that Disney has decided to make the long-awaited "High School Musical 4: The Reunion" movie on location at their beloved high school.

Wouldn't it be great if Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens staged last-minute returns?

We can't rule anything out.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 4 is set to premiere on August 9 in Disney+ territories worldwide.

Check out the teaser below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.