High School Musical Season 4 Adds Original Stars Corbin Bleu, Lucas Grabeel, & More!

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series pinned down on a fourth season renewal.

As part of the renewal, we learned there was a possibility original franchise stars could make an appearance.

Now, we have some clarity on who will be back and, more importantly, what's about to go down.

Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, Bart Johnson, Alyson Reed and Kaycee Stroh will play themselves, resurrecting their High School Musical roles as Chad Danforth, Taylor McKessie, Ryan Evans, Coach Jack Bolton, Ms. Darbus, and Martha Cox, respectively,

Series regulars on the show include Joshua Bassett (Ricky), Sofia Wylie (Gina), Dara Reneé (Kourtney), Julia Lester (Ashlyn), Frankie Rodriguez (Carlos), Kate Reinders (Miss Jenn), and Liamani Segura (Emmy).

Olivia Rodrigo exited the series for good during its recent third season finale.

Here is the logline for Season 4:

After an epic summer at Camp Shallow Lake, the Wildcats return to East High where they prepare a stage production of “High School Musical 3: Senior Year.”

But plans are disrupted when Principal Gutierrez announces that Disney has decided to make the long-awaited “High School Musical 4: The Reunion” movie on location at their beloved high school.

Series showrunner Tim Federle recently opened up to TV Line about the decision to delve into the past.

“Corbin had such a good time this season, he said, ‘If you ever want me to come back, just know this has been so much fun,'” Federle shared.

“So that sort of inspired me to think, ‘What if our kids went back to school and had to be extras in a movie?’ Our show is so absurdly meta, it’s just going to turn into Inception one day. We’re really excited.”

There were rumors that Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens would be a part of the fun when they were spotted posting photos on social media at the real East High earlier this summer.

“I’m going to chalk that up to being a remarkable coincidence, but we’d love to get Zac and Vanessa and all of them back, so we’re actively working on that right now,” Federle says.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.