Jacky Oh, Wild 'N Out Star, Dead at 32

We have some horrible news to report this morning as it has been revealed that Jacky Oh (aka Jacklyn Smith) died on Wednesday while in Miami.

She was 32.

TMZ first reported the news, and in the aftermath, social accounts for the VH1 series confirmed the news.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild N' Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed," a BET Media spokesperson shared.

"Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the Wild N' Out cast throughout five seasons."

"More importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children," the statement continues.

"The BET Media Group extends our sincere condolences to the Smith family, DC Young Fly, B Simone, Nick Cannon, and all friends who loved and cared for Jacky Oh during this difficult time."

Jacky Oh was a part of the Reality TV series for five seasons, starring opposite creator and host Nick Cannon.

Jacky Oh and fellow Wild' N Out star DC Young Fly (aka John Whitfield) are parents to daughters Nova and Nala, and son Prince.

The pair met in 2015, and according to the Daily Mail, DC Young Fly was in Atlanta filming new episodes of the MTV-turned-VH1 series at the time of Oh's passing.

A cause of death has not been reported.

Jacky Oh previously opened up about landing a role on Wild' N Out.

"I guess he liked me," Jacky Oh told ThisIs50 Nick Cannon reaching out to ask her to audition.

"And he liked my look, and he put me on the show."

Jacky Oh departed the series in 2020 and focused on her lip gloss business while pursuing a career in real estate.

We would like to extend our thoughts and prayers to Jacky Oh's friends and family during this difficult time.

May Jacky Oh rest in peace.

