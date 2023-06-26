Magnum P.I. Cast, Crew React to Cancellation

In the aftermath of NBC's hasty decision to cancel Magnum P.I. after five seasons, the cast and crew are paying tribute.

Perdita Weeks took to Instagram on Saturday morning with a statement that thanked fans for their support over five seasons.

"After one hell of an encore it's time for us at Magnum PI to ride off into the sunset," the emotional statement reads.

"Thank you so much for all the support and huge thanks to the whole cast and crew for half a decade of fun," she added.

"Mahalo nui loa ❤️".

"It's been a helluva ride!" said star Zachary Knighton on Twitter.

"Thanks to all the fans for 5 incredible years. Love you all ❤️ excited for what's next!"

"That was a STRONG run 👊🏾 Changed my life," Stephen Hill added.

"Thank you to everyone for watching! Thank you to all the cast and crew! Thank you, Hawaii! I can't wait for you to see the rest of Season 5."

"Mahalo Nui Loa! Aloha Aku No, Aloha Mai No. ❤️❤️❤️"

The Magnum P.I. writing team also shared a statement in which they thanked fans for a terrific run, but noted "all things must end."

"We can't wait for you to see the last ten episodes. We're enormously proud of them."

"Thank you to the fans for all the support you've given our show over the past five years," the statement continues.

Series lead Jay Hernandez has not yet commented on the show's demise.

Deadline broke the news of Magnum P.I.'s cancellation on Friday, a year after CBS canceled it after four seasons.

While many expected the show to flourish on NBC, it was saddled with a terrible timeslot, resulting in much lower ratings than expected.

Ten episodes of Magnum P.I. Season 5 remain, but we shouldn't hold out for closure:

The series was expected to last longer on NBC, so a pre-planned conclusion was not written.

It remains possible that the season's conclusion could be an hour that functions as a series finale.

