NCIS: Sydney Unveils Cast

Are you ready to head down under for the next chapter in the NCIS franchise?

The beloved CBS franchise is headed to Sydney with the appropriately titled NCIS: Sydney.

While the series was confirmed quite a while ago, we're only now learning who will be on the cast.

The series is in the works for Paramount+ and Network 10 and includes familiar faces for U.S. audiences.

Olivia Swann (DC's Legends of Tomorrow) is set to lead the series as NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey, alongside Todd Lasance (Home and Away, The Vampire Diaries) as Sergeant Jim "JD" Dempsey.

The cast is rounded out by Sean Sagar (The Covenant, Mea Culpa) as NCIS Special Agent, DeShawn Jackson, Tuuli Narkle (Mystery Road: Origin, Bad Behaviour) as AFP Liaison Officer, Constable Evie Cooper, Mavournee Hazel (Shantaram, Halifax: Retribution) as AFP Forensic Scientist, Bluebird' Blue' Gleeson, and William McInnes (The Newsreader, Total Control) as AFP Forensic Pathologist, Dr. Roy Penrose.

"We are thrilled to be expanding the NCIS franchise, one of our most powerful and iconic television IPs, across borders and into Australia," Lindsey Martin, Head of International Co-Productions and Development at CBS Studios, said in a statement.

"It is a joy to work with this talented NCIS: Sydney creative team, actors, and crew for our inaugural international original, and to be able to tell our exciting NCIS stories with a uniquely Australian sensibility."

Production is already underway in -- you guessed it -- Sydney!

The good news is that the show could be on the air in the coming months.

The bad news is that we don't know when -- or if -- it will secure a stateside release date.

While Paramount+ is working on the show in conjunction with CBS Studios, it may well be that it will be reserved for international markets.

However, it's hard to believe the series might not land a home on the streaming service in the U.S. or alongside NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i on CBS.

There is a writers strike underway in the U.S. that will keep many shows off the air for a long time.

CBS may bring the series stateside in the near future.

