Ryan Murphy's Monster Season 2 Casts Cooper Koch, Nicholas Alexander Chavez as the Menéndez Brothers

Netflix has announced the cast of its upcoming Dahmer -- Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story follow-up.

As previously reported, the second entry in the anthology series will focus on the Menendez Brothers.

Nicholas Alexander Chavez (General Hospital's Spencer Cassadine) and Cooper Koch (They/Them, Power Book II) have been respectively cast as Lyle and Erik.

Deadline first reported the casting news.

Netflix confirmed in May that the second season would be titled Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.

Erik (Koch) and Lyle Menéndez (Chavez) were convicted of the murders of their parents, José and Mary Louise "Kitty" Menéndez, in 1996.

They eventually confessed but maintained that they killed their parents out of fear after being abused.

Koch is best known for his work on Power: Book II Ghost, but has also racked up credits in movies Swallowed and They/Them.

Chavez has starred in General Hospital for about two years and recently won a Daytime Emmy for his work on the daytime soap.

Following the success of Dahmer, Netflix ordered a second and third chapter in the franchise, each to focus on a new case.

Dahmer launched in late 2022 and reached 1 billion view hours in its first 60 days, making it only one of four series to achieve this milestone.

The Evan Peters-led first chapter was also a hit on the awards front.

To date for Dahmer, Niecy Nash-Betts has won the Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series, the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series, and received both SAG and Golden Globe nominations for her performance.

Evan Peters took home the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series and received a SAG nomination for his portrayal.

Richard Jenkins and the series received Golden Globe nominations.

In addition to a scripted take on the Menendez brothers' story, the streaming service is also working on a documentary feature.

