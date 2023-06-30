Ryan Murphy's Monster Season 2 Casts Cooper Koch, Nicholas Alexander Chavez as the Menéndez Brothers

at .

Netflix has announced the cast of its upcoming Dahmer -- Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story follow-up.

As previously reported, the second entry in the anthology series will focus on the Menendez Brothers.

Nicholas Alexander Chavez (General Hospital's Spencer Cassadine) and Cooper Koch (They/Them, Power Book II) have been respectively cast as Lyle and Erik.

Monsters Season 2 Key Art

Deadline first reported the casting news.

Netflix confirmed in May that the second season would be titled Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.

Nicholas Alexander Chavez attends the closing night of The GuadaLAjara Film Festival at Los Angeles Grand Park

Erik (Koch) and Lyle Menéndez (Chavez) were convicted of the murders of their parents, José and Mary Louise "Kitty" Menéndez, in 1996.

They eventually confessed but maintained that they killed their parents out of fear after being abused.

Koch is best known for his work on Power: Book II Ghost, but has also racked up credits in movies Swallowed and They/Them.

Chavez has starred in General Hospital for about two years and recently won a Daytime Emmy for his work on the daytime soap.

Cooper Koch attends the GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton

Following the success of Dahmer, Netflix ordered a second and third chapter in the franchise, each to focus on a new case.

Dahmer launched in late 2022 and reached 1 billion view hours in its first 60 days, making it only one of four series to achieve this milestone.

The Evan Peters-led first chapter was also a hit on the awards front.

To date for Dahmer, Niecy Nash-Betts has won the Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series, the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series, and received both SAG and Golden Globe nominations for her performance.

Evan Peters poses with the Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film award for "Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"

Evan Peters took home the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series and received a SAG nomination for his portrayal.

Richard Jenkins and the series received Golden Globe nominations.

In addition to a scripted take on the Menendez brothers' story, the streaming service is also working on a documentary feature.

Evan Peters is Dahmer on Netflix

What are your thoughts on the casting news?

Will you watch this next chapter in the franchise?

Hit the comments below.

Cliffhangers That Made Our Jaws Drop to The Floor
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

TV News

TV News Photos

What to Watch June 3, 2023
What to Watch the Week of May 20, 2023
What to Watch April 29, 2023
What to Watch April 22, 2023
What to Watch April 15, 2023
What to Watch April 8, 2023

TV News Videos

Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
  1. TV News
  2. Ryan Murphy's Monster Season 2 Casts Cooper Koch, Nicholas Alexander Chavez as the Menéndez Brothers