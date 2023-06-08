Special Ops: Lioness: Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldana Drama Gets High-Octane Trailer Ahead of July Premiere

Are you ready for Special Ops: Lioness?

Paramount+ has unveiled the trailer and key art for the highly-anticipated new drama series.

The series will premiere on Sunday, July 23, in the U.S. and all Paramount+ international markets exclusively on the service.

From Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan, the espionage thriller features a star-studded cast, including series lead and executive producer Zoe Saldaña, Laysla De Oliveira, Emmy Award nominee Michael Kelly, with Academy Award winner Morgan Freeman, and Academy Award winner and executive producer Nicole Kidman.

Talk about a stacked cast!

The new drama series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios for Paramount+.

The project is inspired by an actual US Military program, and follows the life of Joe (Saldaña) while she attempts to balance her personal and professional life as the tip of the CIA's spear in the war on terror.

The Lioness Program, overseen by Kaitlyn Meade (Kidman) and Donald Westfield (Kelly), enlists an aggressive Marine Raider named Cruz (De Oliveira) to operate undercover alongside Joe among the power brokers of State terrorism in the CIA's efforts to thwart the next 9/11.

Special Ops: Lioness will also star series regulars Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Stephanie Nur, and Hannah Love Lanier.

The series is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Jill Wagner, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Malone, and John Hillcoat.

The highly-anticipated drama is the latest addition to Sheridan's growing slate of original series on Paramount+, which includes 1923, 1883, Mayor of Kingstown, and Tulsa King, as well as the upcoming series Lawmen: Bass Reeves and Land Man.

The trailer for Special Ops: Lioness shows Kidman in a role very different from what we've come to expect from the star.

Coming off the success of Rabbit Hole, it looks like Paramount+ had another hit espionage drama on its hands.

Check out the trailer below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.