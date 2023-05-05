Special Ops: Lioness Unveils First Look at Zoe Saldaña And Nicole Kidman

Zoe Saldaña And Nicole Kidman are set to share the screen later this year.

Paramount+ debuted a first look and official title for the highly anticipated espionage thriller Special Ops: Lioness (previously titled Lioness).

From Academy Award® nominee Taylor Sheridan, the original series stars series lead and executive producer Zoe Saldaña, Academy Award winner and executive producer Nicole Kidman, Laysla De Oliveira, and Academy Award winner Morgan Freeman.

The new drama is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios exclusively for Paramount+.

The series is based on a real-life program and follows Cruz Manuelos (De Oliveira), a rough-around-the-edges but passionate young Marine recruited to join the Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organization from within.

Saldaña will play Joe, the station chief of the Lioness program tasked with training, managing, and leading her female undercover operatives.

Kidman will play Kaitlyn Meade, the CIA's senior supervisor who has had a long career of playing the politics game.

She must juggle the trappings of being a woman in the high-ranking intelligence community, a wife who longs for the attention she herself can't even give, and a mentor to someone veering suspiciously close to the same rocky road she's found herself on.

It will also star series regulars Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Stephanie Nur, and Hannah Love Lanier with Emmy Award® nominee Michael Kelly in a recurring role.

What a cast, right?

Taylor Sheridan has an impressive track record for quality series that feature A-list stars.

The series is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Jill Wagner, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Malone, and John Hillcoat.

This project is the latest addition to Sheridan's growing slate on Paramount+, which includes 1923, 1883, Mayor of Kingstown, and Tulsa King, as well as the upcoming series Lawmen: Bass Reeves and Land Man.

After Yellowstone being canceled after five seasons, a sequel series is in the works.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.