Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Episode 2 Review: Ad Astra Per Aspera

Many questioned Pike's relative absence from the premiere and why Una's situation wasn't addressed, but leaving that business to Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Episode 2 is a logical and sensible choice of pacing (and an elegant cover for Anson Mount's paternity leave).

While the premiere provided a high adventure rife with comedic moments and some delightful visual gags, Una's court martial trial and the history between her and her counsel is a deep and satisfying foray into the question of societal justice in the world of the Federation.

It holds up a mirror to the historical injustice, systemic discrimination, and fear-based legislation and procedure seen today. It challenges viewers to be better versions of themselves. But it's light on laughs and would've been heavy material to kick the season off with, in contrast to Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Episode 1.

The temporal overlap created by Pike leaving at the start of "The Broken Circle" and arriving in the Volterran Nebula here; presumably a day and a half later, is clever.

For those obsessed with timelines -- I know you have to exist -- Pike would be collapsing in Neera's office about the same time La'an's threatening the Klingon syndicate agent with her fictional anti-matter explosive, assuming, of course, that Cajitar-IV is closer to Starbase 1 than the Volterran Nebula.

The leap forward to Neera arriving at Starfleet Headquarters for the arraignment robs us of Pike debriefing Spock's adventure to Cajitar-IV with the Enterprise and La'an's return to Starfleet, but them's the breaks when there's a narrative focus to be maintained.

In terms of representing an oppressed minority, I'm impressed with the cross-section of Illyrians we meet.

Through young Una's eyes, we see the fear and paranoia her parents contend with when she needs medical care. Since her introduction and especially since Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 Episode 3, we've come to know Una as a person of integrity and strength despite her inner conflict and deception.

Neera: You had your play time acting like one of them. Accept your dismissal, take your licks, and go home.

Una: No.

Neera: Why not?

Una: Because I shouldn’t have to hide anymore. None of us should.

Through her testimony, we learn of Ivan, Neera's cousin, who suffered the repercussions of being outed as Illyrian.

And then there's Neera, as formidable, capable, and confident as Una presents, but with her energy directed at burning down the system rather than rising within it.

She's a brilliant foil to Una's plays-by-the-rules exemplariness. One can easily see how the women would've been best friends growing up.

Lawyers are a class of characters that combine analytical genius with dramatic flair. They command the room, direct the thinking, and win the case. Whether it's Atticus Finch or Dan Fielding, if you're looking anywhere but at them when they speak, they aren't doing their job.

Do you know why I love the law? Because a law is not a mirror to society. A law is an ideal, a beacon to remind us how to be our better selves and you have the opportunity today to do just that.

Neera is all that with an extra layer of being focused on the bigger picture, the greater good of shaping a better world for all species and cultures.

Initially, the history between her and Una looks like an insurmountable barrier. Her dislike for the Federation, in general, and Starfleet, in particular, is all balled together with the betrayal when Una's family left to hide among the non-Illyrians.

Pike: Old fears can be hard to let go of. But we were wrong about Illyrians. All of us. I was wrong.

Neera: Congratulations, you discovered empathy. Let me know when the rest of your Federation catches up.

Pike's charm offensive, combined with his pure tenacity, is effective in bending her resolve by appealing to her long game.

His charm is less potent when dealing with his Starfleet counterparts.

The iciness Admiral April brings into Pike's quarters after his outburst at Neera's cross-examination cause his testimony to be stricken is harsh. I mean, turning down a drink? That's extreme.

In fact, since Batel leaves without eating after Una turns down the plea deal, Pike has both a drink and dinner turned down. So much for overcoming conflict with hospitality. It seems that Starfleet higher-ups are less forgiving than the pirates of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 Episode 7.

No inspiring speeches today. Today, if you want to help Una, the best thing you can do is leave the talking to others.

I have an uncomfortable suspicion that Vice Admiral Pasalk may recur at some point in the future, if only to be a thorn in Spock's side.

His admission that Pasalk irritates him like no one else is telling.

The scene in the mess hall also touches on something that has bothered me since Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 Episode 10, where Ortegas effectively sits in for Stiles on Star Trek: The Original Series Season 1 Episode 14, as the angry anti-Romulan hence anti-Vulcan bridge member.

Her conversation with M'Benga indicates that despite serving with Spock, she has little understanding or experience with Vulcans.

"A Quality of Mercy" is an alternate future -- one that shouldn't come to be since Pike no longer seeks to subvert his future -- but is it in Ortegas to become that fear and hate-driven individual?

With the Gorn as the apparent imminent threat this season, perhaps we're in for a different relationship with the Romulans?

Neera's choice of expert character witnesses is fascinating.

La'an, M'Benga, and Spock.

M'Benga feels like the odd one out, although he could've been chosen to speak to the benefit Una's genetic modification played in saving the crew on Hetemit-9. He didn't, though.

I would suggest Spock was added because Vulcans can't lie.

I love Spock's inclusion most because it allows him to share about Una's love of Gilbert & Sullivan, which he learned on Star Trek: Short Treks Season 2.

(He did promise never to reveal that, but being under oath on the stand trumps that pledge, I suppose.)

La'an is an obvious choice, although when Batel asks if she'd ever suspected Una of being Illyrian, her answer is borderline. She never suspected, but she knew before Una's arrest.

Neera: Would it be fair to say that you would not have joined Starfleet if not for Commander Chin-Reilly?

La’an: Counselor, I wouldn’t be alive if it weren’t for Una.

Giving La'an a chance to speak on behalf of Una is also Neera's way of assuaging the misplaced guilt La'an carries, thinking her personal log led to Una's arrest and her fear of her own genetics.

You’re not born a monster. You were just born with the capacity for actions, good or ill, just like the rest of us.

I wonder how many descendants of Khan Noonien-Singh Neera's come across in her work. Although to be fair, if their genetic modifications are inherited, are they truly Augments?

Finally, we come to Una.

The personal log she deletes at the end of "Ghosts of Illyria" has always haunted me. Her knowledge of her necessary deception weighed her conscience, as did all the times her family had to turn their back on friends and family to protect their secret.

Una: Ad astra per aspera.

Neera: Could you translate for the court?

Una: To the stars through hardship. It was the Starfleet motto before the Federation. I learned it studying history in school.

Neera: Why were you drawn to that motto?

Una: I knew it meant we must endure hardship to get to the stars, but I like to think that it also means that the stars could deliver us from anything. That, in the mystery and vastness of space, we might not just satisfy our curiosity, our need for exploration, but that in it, we might each also find salvation.

Una's testimony details the persecution, fear, and prejudice she grew up with as an Illyrian. One might assume she's blended in so long that she's come to accept the past as the status quo.

But thinking back to that deleted personal log, one realizes she feels the same injustices Neera does. Her belief in Starfleet and the good it is capable of doing in the universe is what divides the two.

Starfleet is not a perfect organization, but it strives to be. And I believe it could be.

As Rebecca Romijn commented recently, now that Una can live her life openly and authentically, the possibilities for her moving forward are infinite.

Some of Trek's best episodes have been courtroom dramas.

From arguing Data's autonomy on Star Trek: The Next Generation Season 2 Episode 9 to a member of the Q Continuum demanding the right to end his immortality on Star Trek: Voyager Season 2 Episode 18, Trek has a tradition of dealing with controversial issues that straddle what is legal and what is just with gravitas and eloquence

Captain Batel is right. Permanent genetic modification is illegal under Federation Law. Slavery was once legal. Apartheid was legal. Discrimination against people for how they worshiped, how they loved, their gender, the color of their skin. All legal at one time or another. A law does not make something just.

Here, they shoot for the stars again, speaking to the right to live as you are without fear or shame.

Were you up and applauding Neera's surprise twist on her argument? Did Pike's wordless hug hit you in the feels?

Hit our comments with your thoughts on Pasalk and Neera's legislative skills and whether Batel will ever get to argue a case again.

