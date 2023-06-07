Star Wars: Ahsoka Sets August Debut on Disney+

The latest chapter in the Star Wars universe gets underway later this summer.

Today, Disney+ revealed August 23 as the premiere date for Lucasfilm's Star Wars: Ahsoka.

The streaming service debuted a promo, which will air tonight during the NBA Finals Game 3.

After the Empire's fall, Star Wars: Ahsoka follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.

In addition to Rosario Dawson in the title role, Ahsoka stars Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, and the late Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll.

Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati, Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth, David Tennant as Huyang, Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn, and Eman Esfandi appearing as Ezra Bridger.

Dawson's live-action take on Ahsoka first appeared on The Mandalorian Season 2 before staging a comeback on The Book of Boba Fett Season 1.

During her initial turns in the universe, Ahsoka has been an enigmatic Jedi who helped Din understand the true extent of Grogu's powers.

The new teaser trailer introduces us to a very different style of storytelling in this franchise, one that's bursting at the seams with character and the fear there will be an uprising from a former foe.

Disney's spinoffs of The Mandalorian have thus far been one-and-done, but the stories in Ahsoka seem to be setting all of the characters up for future appearances, whether that's another season, movies, or other shows.

If there's one thing the Star Wars universe has taught us anything, people pop up when you least expect them.

I'm looking at you, Luke Skywalker.

Ahsoka is written by Dave Filoni, who executive produces alongside Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson, and Carrie Beck.

Karen Gilchrist is co-executive producer.

Check out the latest trailer and chat with me in the comments about your thoughts and theories.

